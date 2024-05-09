Musa Mseleku's wives: Their names, occupations, and children

Musa Mseleku is a businessman and TV personality whose unconventional relationship approach is fully displayed on his reality TV show, Uthando Nes'thembu. Although Musa Mseleku's wives may be reality TV stars, they like to keep details of their personal lives to themselves. What do we know about Musa and his partners?

Musa is known as a successful businessman and polygamist, pictured with his three wives and first wife, Busisiwe, pictured separately. Photo: Rogan Ward and picture alliance (modified by author)

Musa Mseleku rose to prominence after his reality show Uthando Nes'thembu debuted in 2017. His fame has increased due to his controversial love life and public interest in his wives, who are an integral part of the reality series. Here is the businessman's profile summary before we discuss what we know of Musa Mseleku's wives.

Musa Mseleku's bio summary

Full name Musa Mseleku Date of birth June 9, 1974 Age 49 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Umzumbe, Kwa-Madlala, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Umzumbe, Kwa-Madlala, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married (polyamorous) Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Bald (2024) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Joyce Mseleku Nomathemba (mother, father unknown) Children Ten children (various mothers) Profession Businessman, author, public speaker, and internet and reality TV star Net worth R37 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Although Musa Mseleku's fame was brought on by his reality TV show, he is also known as the host of Mnakwethu Happily Ever After?. Mnakwethu is a show about married men who convince their wives to become polygamous within their marriage.

Musa Mseleku's wives

The journalist-turned-businessman has become famous through his polyamorous lifestyle. Musa Mseleku's wives have also become prominent TV figures but remain reclusive figures off the screen. Here is what we know of their blended family.

How many wives does Mseleku have now?

As of May 3, 2024, the businessman has four wives. According to TimesLIVE, the businessman first entered into a polyamorous lifestyle at the age of 23 and lives with his four wives on a compound with various homes.

The businessman was a journalist before becoming an entrepreneur. Photo: Rogan Ward (modified by author)

Who is the first wife of Mseleku?

Musa's first wife is Busisiwe 'MaCele' Mseleku, and the couple celebrated their 22nd anniversary in January of 2024. The businessman made a heartfelt post on Instagram to mark the day, saying:

'Twenty-two years of Grace kubalulekile uma uzoganwa isithembu uganwe kahle from the onset. My ancestors were full-time at work when we met as I chose INdlovukazi u MaCele. I will be forever grateful for the contribution you have made in building this legacy.'

Mseleku's wives, in order, include Busisiwe 'MaCele' Mseleku (2002), second wife Nokukhanya Mayeni Mseleku (2007), third wife Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku ( 2009), and fourth wife Mbali MaNgwabe (2009).

When she is not featured on the family's reality show, Busisiwe is a motivational speaker and radio personality. Her children include Lwandle, Abongwe, and Owami, and her stepdaughter Snenhlanhla 'Sne'.

Nokukhanya Mayeni Mseleku is a businesswoman and has three children. She remains a private figure behind the scenes of their reality TV show. Her children include Mpumelelo, Mnini, and Obanzi.

Thobile Mseleku is listed as a TV and radio personality, public speaker, MC, and businesswoman. Thobile is a stepmother to stepdaughter Mpilonhle 'Mpilo'

Mbali MaNgwabe's occupation has not been disclosed, but she received qualifications in nursing in 2022. Her husband publicly supported her achievement. She is the mother of Mawande and Zenande.

How old are Musa's wives?

Although Musa Mseleku’s wives’ ages are public knowledge, their birthdays are unknown. Busisiwe turns 47 in 2024. Nokukhanya turns 42, and Thobile and Mbali turn 41 and 35, respectively.

Who is Musa Mseleku's late wife?

On January 21, 2024, Musa posted an Instagram photo of a lady he called his late wife, Sindy MaSaule. Not much is known about Musa's late wife, Sindy MaSaule, but online reports have mentioned she died in a car accident before the show's inception.

Despite rumours, Musa does not have a fifth wife. Photo: Rogan Ward (modified by author)

Who is Musa Mseleku's favourite wife?

Musa Mseleku’s favourite wife was released during an interview with TshisaLIVE, where he says he is not shy about labelling his first wife, Busisiwe, as his favourite. The business noted although he avoids creating rifts with his wives, he acknowledges that their blended family would not have been possible without Busisiwe. Musa said:

'I know I play a big part in maintaining the harmony between my wives, but with that being said‚ I believe the role of the first wife MaCele has to always be respected. Many may say she is my favourite, and I have no problem with that because if it wasn’t for her‚ none of this would have happened.'

Who is Mseleku's 5th wife?

The rumour mill was overdrive when Musa was pictured with Umkhokha actress Ntokozo 'Goldivah' Mzulwini in a group photo at his homestead. Despite reports that Ntokozo is Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Musa has publicly disputed these claims.

Musa has said he never met Ntokozo until the photo and that it was part of their reality show's promo. TimesLive reported that Musa told TshisaLIVE:

'Mzansi Magic has always been so creative in promoting their shows. In their wisdom, they realise that the story of wife number five, as far as I am concerned ...is a big story. So when the channel approached us to do this promo we saw an opportunity to revive our story by agreeing to shoot it. I have no issues with Ntokozo Mzulwini but it was for the first time I met her when she visited my homestead for that shoot.'

Ntokozo 'Goldivah' Mzulwini was alleged to be his fifth wife, but he has since disputed the claims following a promo shoot for his show. Photo: @goldivah1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Assets and businesses

The family has an impressive homestead nestled in Umzumbe, Kwa-Madlala. The South African reported that he and his four wives live together on the large compound where the reality series is set, with various double-storey homes on the premises.

Mseleku’s wives' cars

Musa has 15 luxury cars, including a Toyota Prado V8 and a Mercedes Benz ML SUV. Briefly previously reported that he gifted each of his wives a then-new Mercedes Benz C180 in 2019.

Musa Mseleku's businesses

Musa's career began as a Durban Youth Radio journalist before joining SABC News. His career evolved into Musa working in community development at Ugu District Municipality and running the Phiwe Ukufunda programme, which supports those in need.

The businessman went on to establish Mseleku Holdings, a company in the mining, construction, property development, entertainment, and media sectors. Musa also owns a funeral parlour called Mseleku Funeral Services.

Social media profiles

As of May 4, 2024, Musa Mseleku's Instagram page has 398K followers, and his has 9,513 followers. Musa's wives are also on Instagram.

Busisiwe's Instagram page has 5,364 followers, Nokukhanya's Instagram page has 10.9K followers, Mbali's Instagram page has 128K followers, and Thobile's Instagram page has 1.2 million followers.

Musa is South Africa's most famous polygamist, but Musa Mseleku's wives are beginning to make names for themselves outside of their husband's prominence. Keep up with the unique family through the reality TV series Uthando Nes'thembu, which airs on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161).

