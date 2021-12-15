JD Vance's age, net worth, children, spouse, parents, books, career, profiles

James David Vance, popularly known as JD, is an American author and venture capitalist known for his book, Hillbilly Elegy. The book is about the Appalachian measures of raising cultural difficulties of his hometown and their association to these challenges.

JD Vance's book was on The New York Times Best Seller list in 2016 and 2017 and a finalist for the 2017 Dayton Literary Peace Prize. It captured the 2016 election from national media as a window into the white working class.

JD Vance's profile summary

Full name: James David Vance

James David Vance Nickname: JD Vance

JD Vance Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 2nd August 1984

: 2nd August 1984 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Middletown, Ohio, the United States of America

Middletown, Ohio, the United States of America JD Vance's age: 37 years old (as of 2021)

37 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour: Brown

Brown Weight: 91.6 kg

91.6 kg Height : 5 feet 7 inches

: 5 feet 7 inches Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Father : Donald Bowman

: Donald Bowman Mother : Bev Vance

: Bev Vance Siblings: Lindsay Ratliff

Lindsay Ratliff Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Usha Chilukuri

Usha Chilukuri Children : Ewan Blaine

: Ewan Blaine JD Vance's education : Middletown High School, The Ohio State University Yale Law School

: Middletown High School, The Ohio State University Yale Law School Profession : Author, commentator, politician, and venture capitalist

: Author, commentator, politician, and venture capitalist Net worth: $5 million

JD Vance's biography

David was born on 2nd August 1984 in Middletown, Ohio, the United States of America. JD Vance's parents are Donald Bowman (father) and Bev (mother). He has one elder sister, Lindsay Ratliff. His parents separated when he was still a young child, but his mother's third husband adopted him.

After his elementary studies, he joined Middletown High School. After high school graduation, he joined United States Marine Corps and worked in Iraq, performing public affairs activities. Later, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and philosophy from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

While pursuing his university studies, he worked for the Republican state senator Bob Schuler. After graduation, he obtained a JD degree from Yale Law School.

Career

JD began his career while still in school. During his first year at Yale, his tutor and professor Amy Chua persuaded him to write his book. After working at a corporate law firm, he relocated to San Francisco to work in the technology industry.

He started serving as the principal at Peter Thiel's venture capital firm, Mithril Capital, specialising in biotechnology. In 2016, he published Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis. The book was on The New York Times Best Seller list in 2016 and 2017.

JD Vance's books include:

2016 - Hillbilly Elegy

2022 - A Relevant Faith: Searching for a Meaningful American Christianity

In 2017, he became part of Revolution LLC as an investment partner. His role was to expand growing investments in under-served regions outside Silicon Valley and New York City tech bubbles. In January 2017, he became a CNN contributor.

In April 2017, Ron Howard, a film director and producer, signed on to direct a film version of JD Vance's best seller. JD Vance's movie, Hillbilly Elegy, was released by Netflix in 2020, with American actor Gabriel Basso starring David. He has appeared on various media outlets such as:

ABC News

CBS News

CNN

Fox News

In 2019, the author co-founded Narya Capital in Cincinnati, Ohio and in 2020, he managed to raise $93 million for the firm. In addition, he has invested with YouTube's competitor, Rumble.

Wife and children

James David is married to Usha (formerly Usha Chilukuri). Usha was born around 1986 (approx. 35 years old). She is of Indian-American ancestry, with her father having migrated to the USA searching for a better life.

Usha was born and raised in San Diego, California, but not much of her early life is public knowledge. She met J.D at Yale, where they were classmates. They started a romantic relationship and dated for a while before getting married in 2014.

The couple has been blessed with two lovely sons. JD Vance's children are Ewan Blaine, born in 2017 and a second son whose name and birth details are not known to the public.

JD Vance's net worth

The star has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2021. His primary source of income is his career as an author and venture capitalist. His exact salary per year and any assets or properties he might own remain unknown.

JD Vance's fast facts

How tall is J. D. Vance? He stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches. Where is JD Vance from? He is from Middletown, Ohio, the United States of America. Who is JD Vance sister? Her sister is Lindsay Ratliff. She was born when their mother was 19 years old. What happened to JD Vance mom? She battled with prescription pain medication which led to a heroin addiction throughout his childhood. Where does JD Vance's family live? The family of four resides in Cincinnati. Who primarily raised JD Vance? JD Vance's grandmother and grandfather raised David and his elder sister after their parent's divorce. Does J.D Vance have children? Yes. He has two children.

JD Vance is an American author, commentator, politician, and venture capitalist. He is the author of Hillbilly Elegy, a memoir depicting the social problems of his town, among other books. He has had a successful career which is an inspiration to many young people.

