Only a few lucky newcomers can get a chance to perform with their idols. The American rapper, singer, and songwriter Lil Baby's net worth is a good example of success. He rose to fame and acclaim in 2017 after releasing his mixtape Perfect Timing. The mixtape features the likes of Young Thug, Yacht and Young Scooter. Join us as we delve deeper into the lavish lifestyle of a famous rapper.

Lil Jones attends Rihanna's Met Gala After Party in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Lil has worked with famous rappers like Drake, Marlo. Working with these people came in handy in helping him to add more followers to his career. As a result, he has also bagged several awards and nominations. His hit singles are My Dawg, Freestyle, Yes Indeed, Drip Too Hard and Close Friends.

Lil Baby's profile summary

Full name : Dominique Armani Jones

: Dominique Armani Jones Nickname: Lil Baby

Lil Baby Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 3rd December 1994

3rd December 1994 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth : Atlanta, Georgia, USA

: Atlanta, Georgia, USA Lil Baby's age : 26 years old (as of 2021)

: 26 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Weight : 70 kg

: 70 kg Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Religion: Christianity

Christianity Siblings: Two sisters

Two sisters Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Spouse: Jayda Cheaves

Jayda Cheaves Children: Jason and Loyal

Jason and Loyal Education : Booker T Washington High School

: Booker T Washington High School Profession: Rapper, singer and songwriter

Rapper, singer and songwriter Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Instagram: @lilbaby

@lilbaby Facebook: @lilbaby

Lil Baby's biography

Dominique Armani Jones was born on 3rd December 1994 in Atlanta, Georgia, in the Oakland City neighbourhood. His father left the family when Baby was only two years old. As a result, he was raised by his mother single-handedly together with his two sisters.

Even though he did not struggle in his studies, he repeatedly landed himself in trouble, which resulted in him dropping from Booker T Washington High School during his ninth grade. Then, in early 2012, he was charged for possession with intent to sell, among other charges. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Career

Dominique Armani Jones performs at DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato

Source: Getty Images

The rapper began his musical career in 2015 after his release from prison. He joined the 4FP (Four Pockets Full) and Quality Control. Under these labels, he got the privilege to work with several renowned artists such as Marlo, Drake, Moneybag Yo, Chief, Gunna, Scotty, Ralo, Jayway Sosa and David Pablo.

In 2017, he released two songs, My Dawg and Freestyle. He released 2 Hard Way feat Marlo and All of a Sudden feat Moneybags during the same year. Some of the other Lil Baby's songs include:

Drip Too Hard

The Bigger Picture

Woah

Sum 2 Prove

We Paid

Emotionally Scarred

Close Friends

Yes Indeed

Freestyle

Hats Off

Pure Cocaine

Real As It Gets

How It Feels

Ready

Okay

Grace

Voices of the Heroes

Rich Off Pain

On Me

We Win

No Sucker

Errbody

My Dawg

Please

Heating Up

Never Recover

All of a Sudden

Life Goes On

Who I Want

All In

Leave Em Alone

The rapper released his debut studio album, Harder Than Ever, in May 2018. The album debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart. Lil Baby's albums are:

Studio albums

2018 - Harder than Ever

2020 - My Turn

Collaborations

2018 - Drip Harder with Gunna

with Gunna 2021 - The Voices of the Heroes with Durk

Dominique Armani Jones performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Who are Lil Baby's associated acts? The rapper's related acts include:

42 Dugg

Gunna

Durk

Moneybag Yo

Quay Global

Rylo Rodriguez

Lil Baby's kids and wife

Who is Lil Baby's wife? The rapper does not have a wife as he is not married. However, he is in a relationship with his long term girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves. She is an American model and entrepreneur. The duo started dating in early 2016.

Jayda appeared in Lil Baby's music video for the track, Close Friends. On 18th February 2019, the couple welcomed a son named Loyal Armani. Loyal is not the only child to the rapper. He has another son, Jason, from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Ayesha.

Lil Baby's net worth

How much is Lil Baby's net worth? The rapper has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2021. He has earned such a huge net worth at such a young age from his successful musical career. His salary is roughly between $225.8K and $338.1K per month.

Lil Baby's fast facts

Who is Lil Baby? He is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. What is Lil Baby's real name? His real name is Dominique Armani Jones. How old is Lil Baby? He is 26 years old as of 2021. He was born on 3rd December 1994 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Where did Lil Baby study? He studied at Booker T Washington High School. However, he dropped out of school in the ninth grade. Does Lil Baby have any children? Yes, he does. He has two sons, Jason, from his previous relationship with Ayesha. And Loyal, from his current relationship with Jayda Cheaves. Is Lil Baby married? No, he is not. However, he is dating talented model and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves. They have been together since 2016. How much is Lil Baby's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2021. Why was Lil Baby arrested during Paris Fashion Week in 2021? First, he was arrested on drug charges, but he was soon released.

Lil Baby's net worth is a prime example of his success. He is a role model and inspiration to many young people all over the world. Despite spending most part his youth dealing with legal issues, he managed to carve a promising future for himself. He has gained global recognition from his hit songs and albums, which has come in with increased net worth.

