A gym enthusiast dazzled social media with his impressive dance moves to a catchy bacardi beat

The buff guy shared the performance video on TikTok and it garnered thousands of views and amazement

South Africans on the platform rated the man's energetic dance moves and wished they could join his gym

A man dancing to bacardi music made waves on Tiktok. Image: @blackmuscle91

Source: TikTok

A fitness enthusiast at the gym decided to showcase his dance skills in front of onlookers. He unleashed fire moves with bacardi playing in the background.

Man jams at the gym

As the music filled the gym, the buff dancer captivated the crowd with his smooth and energetic dance routine. He also flexed his chest muscles, demonstrating that his time at the gym is paying off.

The video was uploaded to his TikTok account @blackmuscle91 and proved that exercise and fun can go hand in hand.

Dance video gains traction

The electrifying performance quickly gained traction, and racked up over 230,000 views in a short period.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people were impressed by his charisma and gave his performance glowing reviews.

@busidayimani said:

"The guy in red is texting his girl like 'you won’t believe what’s happening in the gym right now.' "

@bakhilebm posted:

"Now sir you didn’t have to eat like this. "

@tertia mentioned:

"Secure this man a piece of land here in Mzanzi please, Hammanskraal side closest to Limpopo. "

@EricaKays wrote:

"I wish I could leave 1 million likes for you, sir. "

@shampers commented:

"Well if there's a reason to go to the gym, I just found it."

@sabua commented:

"Imagine seeing him in my gym. I will be there every day. "

@labenny____ stated:

"Not the Bacardi with breeeeaasst."

@ZaRmajoka added:

"Barcadi yamabele. "

Source: Briefly News