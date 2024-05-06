Michael Oher's siblings: Meet the NFL star's brothers and sisters

Michael Jerome Oher is a former American tackle NFL football player, philanthropist, and author. He played in the National Football League (NFL) for eight seasons. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Due to his popularity, many of his fans have been curious to know more about his personal life. So, who are Michael Oher's siblings?

Michael Oher is a former professional football player, whose life inspired the movie The Blind Side. He played for various NFL teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans. He has also authored numerous books, including I Beat The Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond. Discover more details about Michael Oher’s family.

Michael Oher's profile summary

Full name Michael Jerome Oher Jr. Nickname Michael Oher, Big Mike Gender Male Date of birth 28 May 1986 Age 37 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States Current residence Memphis and Mississippi, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 6 ft 4 in (193 cm) Weight 315 lbs (143 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Adoptive mother Leigh Anne Tuohy Biological mother Denise Oher Adoptive father Sean Tuohy Biological father Michael Jerome Williams Siblings 13 (two adopted) Marital status Married Wife Tiffany Roy Children 4 School Briarcrest Christian School University University of Mississippi Profession Former football tackle, philanthropist, and author Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram,

How old is Michael Oher?

The former American football tackle is 37 years old as of April 2024. He was born on 28 May 1986 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. Michael Oher was a homeless teenager whom a wealthy family took in and he eventually became a star in the NFL.

Michael was one of 12 children of Denise Oher. His life is depicted in the book The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game by Michael Lewis, which was later adapted into a successful film titled The Blind Side in 2009.

Who are Michael Oher’s siblings?

The retired American football player comes from a large family. He has 13 siblings, 11 biological siblings and two who were adopted.

Michael Oher's adoptive siblings

The former footballer was adopted in 2004 by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. Discover more details about the famous family below.

Collins Tuohy

Full name : Collins Tuohy

: Collins Tuohy Date of birth : 29 December 1986

: 29 December 1986 Age : 37 years (as of 2024)

: 37 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America

: Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Occupation : Entrepreneur

: Entrepreneur Social media: Instagram

Collins Tuohy is the first child of Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. She was born on 20 December 1986 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. She is 37 years old as of 2024.

Collins completed her high school studies at Briarcrest Christian School and later enrolled at the University of Mississippi, where she was an Ole Miss cheerleader. As a thriving entrepreneur, she is the co-owner and director of marketing for the Whimsy Cookie Company in Memphis, Tennessee. She has been married to Cannon Smith.

Sean Tuohy Jr.

Full name: Sean Tuohy Jr.

Sean Tuohy Jr. Date of birth : 4 July 1993

: 4 July 1993 Place of birth : Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America

: Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Age : 30 years (as of 2024)

: 30 years (as of 2024) Occupation : Former basketball player, football coach

: Former basketball player, football coach Social media: Instagram

Sean Tuohy Jr., also known as SJ, is the second child of Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy. He was born on 4 July 1993 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. He is 30 years old as of 2024. Sean played college basketball and later developed an interest in football.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications from Loyola University Maryland and a master’s degree in Humanistic Studies from the Southern Methodist University in Dallas. What does SJ Tuohy do now? He is the executive director of The Kingdom NIL for the Knights.

How many biological siblings does Michael Oher have?

Michael Oher has 11 biological siblings. He grew up in a troubled environment, with a mother who battled addiction and a father who was frequently absent. His father passed away in prison when the athlete was a senior.

While the former American football player gained fame, only a few of his siblings' names have been in the spotlight. Among Michael Oher's known biological siblings are:

Carlos

Andre

John

Marcus

Juan Antonio Deljuan

Rico

Tara

Denise

What happened to Michael Oher's siblings?

On 16 September 2007, Michael lost one of his older biological brothers. Michael Oher's brother, Juan Antonio Deljuan, died in a terrible car accident.

Does Michael Oher have a relationship with his biological siblings?

While the specifics of Michael's current relationships with his siblings remain private, he intends to maintain ties with them.

Did Sean Tuohy adopt Michael Oher?

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy confirmed they never planned to legally adopt former NFL star Michael Oher. The retired NFL star accused Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of tricking him into signing a conservatorship instead of adoption papers. He filed a petition demanding his release from the conservatorship.

Do the Tuohys still talk to Michael Oher?

The former football tackle has not been part of the Tuohy family or had close contact with them for over ten years now.

How much money did the Tuohy family make off The Blind Side?

The family reportedly received 2.5 per cent of the film's profits. The film grossed approximately $309.2 million. Each member of the Tuohy family, including Oher, was paid approximately $100,000.

Who is Michael’s wife?

The football star has been married to Tiffany Roy for more than a year. Michael and Tiffany first met at the University of Mississippi and soon began dating. They got engaged on 21 July 2021, and tied the knot on 5 November 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple have four children together, two sons and two daughters.

Michael Jerome Oher is a former football tackle who played in the National Football League (NFL) for eight seasons. Who are Michael Oher's siblings? The former NFL star has 13 siblings: two adoptive siblings and 11 biological ones. Some are known publicly, while others have maintained a discreet lifestyle.

