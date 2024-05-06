Global site navigation

Michael Oher's siblings: Meet the NFL star's brothers and sisters
by  Rodah Mogeni

Michael Jerome Oher is a former American tackle NFL football player, philanthropist, and author. He played in the National Football League (NFL) for eight seasons. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Due to his popularity, many of his fans have been curious to know more about his personal life. So, who are Michael Oher's siblings?

Michael Oher at SiriusXM Studios on 9 August 2023 in New York City (L), Michael at the San Jose Marriott in San Jose, California (R).
Michael Oher at SiriusXM Studios on 9 August 2023 in New York City (L), Michael at the San Jose Marriott in San Jose, California (R). Photo: Roy Rochlin, Rich Graessle (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Michael Oher is a former professional football player, whose life inspired the movie The Blind Side. He played for various NFL teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans. He has also authored numerous books, including I Beat The Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond. Discover more details about Michael Oher’s family.

Michael Oher's profile summary

Full nameMichael Jerome Oher Jr.
NicknameMichael Oher, Big Mike
GenderMale
Date of birth28 May 1986
Age37 years old (as of April 2024)
ZodiacGemini
Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States
Current residenceMemphis and Mississippi, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
SexualityStraight
ReligionChristianity
Height6 ft 4 in (193 cm)
Weight315 lbs (143 kg)
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Adoptive motherLeigh Anne Tuohy
Biological motherDenise Oher
Adoptive fatherSean Tuohy
Biological fatherMichael Jerome Williams
Siblings 13 (two adopted)
Marital statusMarried
WifeTiffany Roy
Children4
SchoolBriarcrest Christian School
UniversityUniversity of Mississippi
ProfessionFormer football tackle, philanthropist, and author
Net worth$12 million
Social mediaInstagram, Facebook

How old is Michael Oher?

The former American football tackle is 37 years old as of April 2024. He was born on 28 May 1986 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. Michael Oher was a homeless teenager whom a wealthy family took in and he eventually became a star in the NFL.

Michael was one of 12 children of Denise Oher. His life is depicted in the book The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game by Michael Lewis, which was later adapted into a successful film titled The Blind Side in 2009.

Fast five facts about Michael Oher.
Fast five facts about Michael Oher. Photo: @michaeloher/Instagram (modified by author)
Who are Michael Oher’s siblings?

The retired American football player comes from a large family. He has 13 siblings, 11 biological siblings and two who were adopted.

Michael Oher's adoptive siblings

The former footballer was adopted in 2004 by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. Discover more details about the famous family below.

Collins Tuohy

Collins Tuohy at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, California.
Collins Tuohy at Sunset Tower on 2 February 2011 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: John Shearer
  • Full name: Collins Tuohy
  • Date of birth: 29 December 1986
  • Age: 37 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America
  • Occupation: Entrepreneur
  • Social media: Instagram

Collins Tuohy is the first child of Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. She was born on 20 December 1986 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. She is 37 years old as of 2024.

Collins completed her high school studies at Briarcrest Christian School and later enrolled at the University of Mississippi, where she was an Ole Miss cheerleader. As a thriving entrepreneur, she is the co-owner and director of marketing for the Whimsy Cookie Company in Memphis, Tennessee. She has been married to Cannon Smith.

Sean Tuohy Jr.

Sean Tuohy giving a speech onstage (L). Sean Tuohy Jr. outdoors (R).
Sean Tuohy giving a speech onstage (L). Sean Tuohy Jr. outdoors (R). Photo: @sjtuohy on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Full name: Sean Tuohy Jr.
  • Date of birth: 4 July 1993
  • Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America
  • Age: 30 years (as of 2024)
  • Occupation: Former basketball player, football coach
  • Social media: Instagram

Sean Tuohy Jr., also known as SJ, is the second child of Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy. He was born on 4 July 1993 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. He is 30 years old as of 2024. Sean played college basketball and later developed an interest in football.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications from Loyola University Maryland and a master’s degree in Humanistic Studies from the Southern Methodist University in Dallas. What does SJ Tuohy do now? He is the executive director of The Kingdom NIL for the Knights.

How many biological siblings does Michael Oher have?

Michael Oher has 11 biological siblings. He grew up in a troubled environment, with a mother who battled addiction and a father who was frequently absent. His father passed away in prison when the athlete was a senior.

While the former American football player gained fame, only a few of his siblings' names have been in the spotlight. Among Michael Oher's known biological siblings are:

  • Carlos
  • Andre
  • John
  • Marcus
  • Juan Antonio Deljuan
  • Rico
  • Tara
  • Denise
Michael Oher at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Michael Oher at Gillette Stadium on 22 January 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Photo: Rob Carr
What happened to Michael Oher's siblings?

On 16 September 2007, Michael lost one of his older biological brothers. Michael Oher's brother, Juan Antonio Deljuan, died in a terrible car accident.

Does Michael Oher have a relationship with his biological siblings?

While the specifics of Michael's current relationships with his siblings remain private, he intends to maintain ties with them.

Did Sean Tuohy adopt Michael Oher?

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy confirmed they never planned to legally adopt former NFL star Michael Oher. The retired NFL star accused Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of tricking him into signing a conservatorship instead of adoption papers. He filed a petition demanding his release from the conservatorship.

Do the Tuohys still talk to Michael Oher?

The former football tackle has not been part of the Tuohy family or had close contact with them for over ten years now.

How much money did the Tuohy family make off The Blind Side?

The family reportedly received 2.5 per cent of the film's profits. The film grossed approximately $309.2 million. Each member of the Tuohy family, including Oher, was paid approximately $100,000.

Who is Michael’s wife?

The football star has been married to Tiffany Roy for more than a year. Michael and Tiffany first met at the University of Mississippi and soon began dating. They got engaged on 21 July 2021, and tied the knot on 5 November 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple have four children together, two sons and two daughters.

Michael Jerome Oher is a former football tackle who played in the National Football League (NFL) for eight seasons. Who are Michael Oher's siblings? The former NFL star has 13 siblings: two adoptive siblings and 11 biological ones. Some are known publicly, while others have maintained a discreet lifestyle.

