Denzel Washington’s children: Where are his 4 children today?

Denzel Washington is a highly acclaimed American actor, film director, and producer. Throughout his career, Washington has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows such as Mo' Better Blues (1990), Mississippi Masala (1991), Philadelphia (1993) and Courage Under Fire (1996). In addition to his thriving career, his personal life has been a major topic of discussion among his fans, with many seeking to know more about Denzel Washington’s children.

Denzel Washington at the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at Fairmont Century Plaza on 7 March 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray (Modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Denzel Washington was born on 28 December 1954 in Mount Vernon, New York, USA. He is known for his versatile and powerful performances in a wide range of film genres, and he is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation. He has received numerous accolades, including three Golden Globe Awards, and two Silver Bears. Find out who Denzel Washington’s children are and if they followed in his footsteps.

Denzel Washington’s profile summary

Full name Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 28 December 1954 Age 68 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth Mount Vernon, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimeters 185 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Denzel Hayes Washington Sr. Mother Lynne Siblings Lorice, David Marital Status Married Wife Pauletta Children David, Malcolm, Olivia, Katia High school Mainland High School University Fordham University Profession Actor, producer, director Net worth $280 million Social media Twitter

Denzel Washington’s children

The American actor is a father of four children: two sons, John David and Malcolm, and two daughters, Katia and Olivia. Malcolm and Olivia are twins. He shares the kids with his wife Pauletta, whom he married in 1983. All of Denzel Washington’s kids have curved names for themselves in the entertainment industry by following in their father's footsteps.

John David

John David Washington attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on 18 September 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John David Washington

: John David Washington Date of birth : 28 July 1984

: 28 July 1984 Age : 39 years old (as of 2023)

: 39 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Actor, football player

John David is the eldest child of actor Denzel Washington and actress and singer Pauletta. He was born on 28 July 1984 in Los Angeles, California, USA, and is 28 years old as of 2023. John played college football at Morehouse College and signed with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2006. He also played for the United Football League's Sacramento Mountain Lions as a running back for four years.

He began acting, following in his parents' footsteps. He starred in the HBO comedy series Ballers (2015–2019) and is best known for his prominent roles in various shows and movies, such as Tenet (2020), Malcolm & Marie (2021), Beckett (2021), Amsterdam (2022), and The Creator (2023). He made his Broadway debut in the revival of the August Wilson play The Piano Lesson (2022).

Katia

Malcolm, Katia, Pauletta, and Denzel Washington at the American Film Institute's 47th Life Achievement Award Gala at Dolby Theatre on 6 June 2019. Photo: Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Katia Washington

: Katia Washington Date of birth : Katia Washington

: Katia Washington Age : 34 years old (as of October 2023)

: 34 years old (as of October 2023) Profession: Producer

Katia is the second-born and first daughter of Denzel Washington and Pauletta. She was born on 27 November 1986 in Los Angeles and is 35 years old as of 2023. Katia attended Yale University, where she graduated in 2010.

Even though Katia keeps her personal life under wraps, she has followed the career path of many other members of the Washington family. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked at Bron Studios as a production executive since 2018.

Malcolm

Katia Washington and Malcolm Washington at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Denzel Washington on 6 June 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Malcolm Washington

: Malcolm Washington Date of birth : 10 April 1991

: 10 April 1991 Age : 32 years old (as of 2023)

: 32 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Producer, film director, writer, former basketball player

Malcolm Washington is the youngest son of actor Denzel. He is the twin brother of Olivia. He played basketball at Windward School for four years before attending the University of Pennsylvania, where he pursued filming.

Malcolm has since worked as a director and producer. As an assistant director, he worked on the short films The Last Bookstore and Trouble Man. He also worked as a producer on Summer of 17, The Dispute, and North Hollywood. Moreover, he worked as Spike Lee's assistant for the 2017 in She's Gotta Have It.

Olivia

Olivia Washington at "I'm A Virgo" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at ZACH Theatre on 11 March 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Amy E. Price (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Olivia Rashelle Washington

: Olivia Rashelle Washington Date of birth : 10 April 1991

: 10 April 1991 Age : 32 years old (as of 2023)

: 32 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Actress

Like her twin brother Malcolm, Olivia was born on 10 April 1991 and is 32 years old as of 2023. She graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts with a bachelor's degree in drama in 2013. She is an actress best known for her roles in The Butler (2013), The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) and The Little Things (2021).

She also appeared in Breaking and won a Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Award for best ensemble cast alongside John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, and Selenis Leyva, among others.

How many biological children does Denzel Washington have?

Denzel and his wife Pauletta are the proud parents of four children, John David, Katia, and twins Malcolm and Olivia.

Does Denzel Washington have any daughters?

The Los Angeles-based actor has two daughters: Katia, a producer, and Olivia, an actress.

Does Denzel Washington have a son who is also an actor?

Denzel Washington's son, John David, is a fast-rising actor whose breakthrough came after playing Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman (2018).

Denzel Washington is a prominent American actor, film director, and producer. All of Denzel Washington’s children have followed in their parents' footsteps. The renowned actor has four children, two daughters and two sons.

READ ALSO: Vivian from Dance Moms: Everything we know about her

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Vivian from Dance Moms, a talented dancer and reality television personality. Vivi-Anne Quinn Nesbitt-Stein was born to her parents, Mike Stein and Cathy Nesbit-Stein, on 11 September 2004 in Guatemala.

The American-based dancer attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School. She came into the limelight at a tender age, entertaining people. Her parents enrolled her in dance academies to nurture her skills.

Source: Briefly News