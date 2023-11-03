Denzel Washington’s children: Where are his 4 children today?
Denzel Washington is a highly acclaimed American actor, film director, and producer. Throughout his career, Washington has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows such as Mo' Better Blues (1990), Mississippi Masala (1991), Philadelphia (1993) and Courage Under Fire (1996). In addition to his thriving career, his personal life has been a major topic of discussion among his fans, with many seeking to know more about Denzel Washington’s children.
Denzel Washington was born on 28 December 1954 in Mount Vernon, New York, USA. He is known for his versatile and powerful performances in a wide range of film genres, and he is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation. He has received numerous accolades, including three Golden Globe Awards, and two Silver Bears. Find out who Denzel Washington’s children are and if they followed in his footsteps.
Denzel Washington’s profile summary
|Full name
|Denzel Hayes Washington Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|28 December 1954
|Age
|68 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Mount Vernon, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|6’1’’
|Height in centimeters
|185
|Weight in pounds
|198
|Weight in kilograms
|90
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Father
|Denzel Hayes Washington Sr.
|Mother
|Lynne
|Siblings
|Lorice, David
|Marital Status
|Married
|Wife
|Pauletta
|Children
|David, Malcolm, Olivia, Katia
|High school
|Mainland High School
|University
|Fordham University
|Profession
|Actor, producer, director
|Net worth
|$280 million
|Social media
Denzel Washington’s children
The American actor is a father of four children: two sons, John David and Malcolm, and two daughters, Katia and Olivia. Malcolm and Olivia are twins. He shares the kids with his wife Pauletta, whom he married in 1983. All of Denzel Washington’s kids have curved names for themselves in the entertainment industry by following in their father's footsteps.
John David
- Full name: John David Washington
- Date of birth: 28 July 1984
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2023)
- Profession: Actor, football player
John David is the eldest child of actor Denzel Washington and actress and singer Pauletta. He was born on 28 July 1984 in Los Angeles, California, USA, and is 28 years old as of 2023. John played college football at Morehouse College and signed with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2006. He also played for the United Football League's Sacramento Mountain Lions as a running back for four years.
He began acting, following in his parents' footsteps. He starred in the HBO comedy series Ballers (2015–2019) and is best known for his prominent roles in various shows and movies, such as Tenet (2020), Malcolm & Marie (2021), Beckett (2021), Amsterdam (2022), and The Creator (2023). He made his Broadway debut in the revival of the August Wilson play The Piano Lesson (2022).
Katia
- Full name: Katia Washington
- Date of birth: Katia Washington
- Age: 34 years old (as of October 2023)
- Profession: Producer
Katia is the second-born and first daughter of Denzel Washington and Pauletta. She was born on 27 November 1986 in Los Angeles and is 35 years old as of 2023. Katia attended Yale University, where she graduated in 2010.
Even though Katia keeps her personal life under wraps, she has followed the career path of many other members of the Washington family. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked at Bron Studios as a production executive since 2018.
Malcolm
- Full name: Malcolm Washington
- Date of birth: 10 April 1991
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2023)
- Profession: Producer, film director, writer, former basketball player
Malcolm Washington is the youngest son of actor Denzel. He is the twin brother of Olivia. He played basketball at Windward School for four years before attending the University of Pennsylvania, where he pursued filming.
Malcolm has since worked as a director and producer. As an assistant director, he worked on the short films The Last Bookstore and Trouble Man. He also worked as a producer on Summer of 17, The Dispute, and North Hollywood. Moreover, he worked as Spike Lee's assistant for the 2017 in She's Gotta Have It.
Olivia
- Full name: Olivia Rashelle Washington
- Date of birth: 10 April 1991
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2023)
- Profession: Actress
Like her twin brother Malcolm, Olivia was born on 10 April 1991 and is 32 years old as of 2023. She graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts with a bachelor's degree in drama in 2013. She is an actress best known for her roles in The Butler (2013), The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) and The Little Things (2021).
She also appeared in Breaking and won a Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Award for best ensemble cast alongside John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, and Selenis Leyva, among others.
How many biological children does Denzel Washington have?
Denzel and his wife Pauletta are the proud parents of four children, John David, Katia, and twins Malcolm and Olivia.
Does Denzel Washington have any daughters?
The Los Angeles-based actor has two daughters: Katia, a producer, and Olivia, an actress.
Does Denzel Washington have a son who is also an actor?
Denzel Washington's son, John David, is a fast-rising actor whose breakthrough came after playing Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman (2018).
Denzel Washington is a prominent American actor, film director, and producer. All of Denzel Washington’s children have followed in their parents' footsteps. The renowned actor has four children, two daughters and two sons.
