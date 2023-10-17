Vivian from Dance Moms: Everything we know about her

Reality shows are now a grooming ground for upcoming artists, especially when the idea is to "catch them young." One such proof of the life-changing opportunities in this section of the entertainment industry is Vivian from Dance Moms. Nowadays, this television sensation is one of the most influential among her fellow cast members, including Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler.

Vivian preparing to go on vacation. Photo: @cathynesbittsteinofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Vivian Stein is a talented dancer and reality TV personality who has a global fan base because of her passion for dancing and her presence on the hit reality TV show Dance Moms. Although no longer the little girl who first appeared on the show in 2011, she is still in tune with her creative side.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Vivi-Anne Quinn Nesbitt-Stein Nickname Vivian from Dance Moms Gender Female Date of birth 11 September 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Guatemala Current residence Ohio, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurements in inches 32-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres 81-71-89 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Cathy Nesbitt-Stein Father Mike Stein Marital status Single School St. Thomas Aquinas High School Net worth $100 thousand - $1 million Profession Dancer, reality television star, cheerleader

Is Vivi-Anne adopted from Dance Moms?

Mike Stein, an insurance adjuster and owner of Beef Jerky store, and his wife, Cathy, adopted and raised her in the United States of America. This was after the reality television star was born in Guatemala.

How old is Viviana from Dance Moms?

Vivian from Dance Moms' age is 19. She was born on 11 September 2004.

What is Vivian's full name?

Although she is more referred to by her appellations, including Vivi and Vivi-Anne, her birth name is Vivi-Anne Quinn Nesbitt-Stein. Her last name is a combination of her adoptive parents' last names.

Career

Vivian's Dance Moms appearance shot her into the limelight at the tender age of seven. However, in reality, she began her entertainment career at an even younger age of around a year and a half. Her innate talent for entertaining people was evident, prompting her parents to enrol her in dance academies to nurture her skills further.

Vivian and her adopted mother. Photo: @cathynesbittsteinofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

After mastering the moves, she gained admission into the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC). Dance Moms was a reality show that revolved around the Abby Lee Dance Company's Junior Elite Competition Team. Set in Pittsburgh and later in Los Angeles, it showcased young dancers competing at various events under the strict guidance of coach Abby Lee Miller.

Who is Vivi-Anne's real mom?

Her adoptive mother is Cathy Nesbitt-Stein. She runs Candy Apple's Dance Center, a dance studio in Canton, Ohio, USA. Her biological mom is still unknown to the public.

Where is Vivianne Dance Moms now?

Despite her success in reality television, Vivi from Dance Moms has other aspirations off the stage. She aspires to pursue a medical career and become a surgeon, demonstrating her determination to excel in diverse fields.

Vivi is also honing her musical skills by playing the Ukulele. Similarly, she has expressed an interest in training other girls to dance in her mother's studio. She is famous as a cheerleader at St. Thomas Aquinas School in Louisiana.

Though still in tune with her creative side, Vivian pursues her educational goals. Photo: @cathynesbittsteinofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Physical appearance and body measurement

Vivian's height is approximately five feet and seven inches, weighing around 63 kilograms. She is a dark brown-haired Hispanic with dark brown eyes.

Net worth

Her net worth is between $100,000 and $1 million. She made the most of her money from her career as a dancer, cheerleader, and reality television star.

Vivian from Dance Moms started her journey from Guatemala to Ohio. Her passion for dance and rising fame in entertainment testify to her talent and determination. As she continues to grow and explore new horizons, there is no doubt that this young dancer and reality TV personality will continue to inspire and impress her fans worldwide.

