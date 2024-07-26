The South African media personality Bonang Matheba had fans gushing over her beauty and fashion style

The reality TV star posted several pictures of herself rocking a brown stunning number on social media

Many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with complimentary messages

Bonang Matheba has again proven why she is named the number one stylish Mzansi celebrity. The star shared some snaps of herself draped in a beautiful dress.

Bonang Matheba stuns in brown elegant dress

The reality TV star Bonang Matheba made headlines recently after she shared she announced that a new non-alcoholic drink has been added to the House of BNG. This is not the first time Queen B has stunned her fans, as she always dresses to kill.

Recently, the 37-year-old media personality shared some fantastic pictures of herself dressed in a stunning brown dress with many fans gushing over the star on her Instagram page.

Fans compliment Bonang Matheba

Shortly after the star shared her pictures, many social media users flooded her comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the reactions below:

tapiwa.matare shared:

"The only celebrity in Africa."

karaboobarak commented:

"Hair sleek, body snatched and face card never declining."

matlhogonolo_ said:

"Fine girl from the islands!"

nicetshimityou commented:

"Man. Just absolutely perfect."

puleng_sa responded:

"Must Be That African Butter."

mpilwenhle_sa replied:

"They can never make me hate you, drop dead gorgeous."

Bonang Matheba stuns in all-black outfit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba is the queen she thinks she is. The media personality turned heads when she shared stunning pictures of her recent look on her page.

Bonang Matheba has been booked and is busy securing the bag. The star, who is the resident judge on the Miss SA Crown Chasers show, was also announced as the host of the Miss SA show happening this coming weekend.

Source: Briefly News