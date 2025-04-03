Masechaba Ndlovu spoke to her husband, Ntethelelo Faku Mposwa, ahead of the release of his new EP, Back to the Altar

A snippet of the interview was shared on X by entertainment and current affairs blog MDNNews

Netizens slammed the interview, with some commenting on Masechaba Ndlovu's personal life

Renowned anchor Masechaba Ndlovu has become the target of ridicule on social media after interviewing her husband, gospel musician Ntethelelo Faku Mposwa, ahead of the release of his EP.

Masechaba Ndlovu interviews her husband

A clip shared on X by the entertainment and current affairs blog MDNNews shows the popular journalist speaking to her husband about his upcoming EP Back to the Altar set for release on Friday, 4 April. The post was captioned:

“Newzroom Afrika anchor, Masechaba Ndlovu, interviews her husband, Ntethe Mposwa, as he prepares to release his EP, Back to the Altar, this Friday, April 4th.”

In the video, Newzroom Afrika anchor Masechaba Ndlovu, who is also an award-winning musician, speaks to her husband Ntethe Mposwa. She asks him questions about his music career and his upcoming EP.

Netizens react to Masechaba Ndlovu's interview

In the comments, netizens called out Masechaba for interviewing her husband, with some suggesting that someone should have interviewed him instead. Others called her out over her personal life, particularly her past marriages. Here are some of the reactions:

@EvillDaGenius remarked:

“What in the useless Journalism? 🙆🏾‍♂️”

@Centiaeres responded:

“1 of the women I once respected, but that respect all went down the drain. There's no way a woman can be married 3 times in a short space of 6 years, clearly, she's not fit for marriage, changing men😩”

@gokaone suggested:

“Perhaps another anchor should have led the interview?”

@MR_K_R_B observed:

“She married a gospel artist? Wow, that's interesting.”

@Rumour31977210 said:

“She has the worst taste in men, oh Nkosyam.”

Masechaba Ndlovu's marriage history

Masechaba Ndlovu got married to Ntethe, who is the father of her son Lukhanyo, in 2024. Ntethe is also founder of the record label Ntethe Global Effect.

Masechaba Ndlovu was slammed for interviewing her husband. Image: masechabandlovu

Source: Instagram

Announcing the joyous occasion, the TV host proudly referred to Ntethe as her husband and declared that "no weapon formed against them shall prosper". Masechaba captioned pictures from their traditional wedding ceremony, saying:

"My chief strategist, my lover, my LIFE. Baba ka @lukhanyo_lwezizwe, ndiyakuthanda. This was the happiest day of my life"

Masechaba was previously married to Mfundo Ntsibande and then Vusi Ndlovu before their divorce in 2018.

Drunk uncle tries to stop Masechaba Ndlovu's wedding

Masechaba Ndlovu and Ntethe Mposwa's wedding ceremony wasn't without its dose of drama. Briefly News reported that a drunk uncle allegedly tried to stop Mascheba Ndlovu's wedding with her recent husband, Ntethelelo Mposwa.

The drunk uncle pulled off a dramatic stunt as he entered the private ceremony, which was held in Krugersdorp and tried to stop it. The uncle was probably from the groom's side, and some wedding guests assumed he was an ex-lover or ex-husband.

