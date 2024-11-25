A drunk uncle allegedly tried to stop Mascheba's wedding with her recent husband, Ntethelelo Faku Mposwa

It was also revealed that the uncle who appeared drunk could be from the groom's family

Many sources who attended the private wedding ceremony in Krugersdorp shared that it was a mess after the uncle tried to stop the wedding

A drunk uncle almost ruined Masechaba Ndlovu's wedding. Image: @masechabandlovu

Source: Instagram

Rumour has it that there was a lot of drama at the South African news anchor Masechaba Ndlovu and her new husband, Ntethelelo Faku Mposwa.

Recently, according to ZiMoja, it was alleged that a drunk uncle pulled off a dramatic stunt as he entered the private ceremony which was held in Krugersdorp and tried to stop it.

Sources disclose what happened at Masechaba's wedding

The South African media personality made headlines on social media after she tied the knot with Mzansi's music producer, Ntethelelo. Still, recently, sources who were at their wedding shared some exciting information about a drunk uncle who allegedly tried to stop the wedding.

A close friend of the couple told ZiMoja that the intoxicated uncle is reportedly from the groom's family.

The source said:

"Things just started going wrong from there. Things just took a turn when a drunk man came in. He objected them from getting married. He knew the groom and bride by name, so it was clear he was a guest."

Another source said:

"He was like the drunk uncle probably from the groom's side who had one too many. Everyone assumed he was an ex-lover or ex-husband. It's funny now that it's behind us, but at the time, it was a complete mess."

Speaking on her recent marriage, Masechaba said:

"When we met in 2022, we invited God into our relationship, and he's been our rock ever since."

Siya Kolisi maintains husband status

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared how Siya Kolisi has not removed traces of his marriage from his social media accounts despite announcing his divorce.

The Springboks captain and his wife, Rachel, are going through a split, but he has yet to make some significant changes.

Source: Briefly News