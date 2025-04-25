South African actress Thulisile Phongolo makes her return to Generations: The Legacy on Friday, 25 April 2025

The star will be returning on the show to reprise her role as Namhla Diale, the daughter of Lucy

Namhla's return to the show is going to shake a lot of worlds as she yearns for a bigger life, which Jack Mabaso, her father, can give

Thuli P makes her return to 'Generations: The Legacy' on 25 April 2025. Image: Supplied (SABC)

Fellow soapie lovers, it's time to get your popcorn ready as the South African actress Thuli Phongolo makes her return to Generations: The Legacy on Friday, 25 April 2025, at 8 pm on SABC1.

In April 2025, Briefly News reported that SABC1 had officially confirmed that the media personality was making her comeback to the soapie to reprise her character as Namhla Diale, the daughter of Lucy Diale and Jack Mabaso.

In the story, Namhla left home to go live overseas, and now she's returning, eager to be big, while yearning for the soft life, which she believes her father, Mabaso, is the only person who can give her that life.

Previously speaking to Briefly News, SABC's PR Specialist, Caroline Phalakatshela, gave insight into what viewers can expect from Namhla's return.

She said:

"Namhla is ambitious, intelligent, cunning, slightly aloof, and fiercely independent. Namhla has a complicated relationship with her parents, Lucy Diale and Jack Mabaso. She loves Lucy deeply, but their relationship has always been a tough one to navigate. Jack, on the other hand, wants to groom Namhla so that she can move into his world, which is a world that Namhla is intrigued by.

"Namhla's time overseas has wrought a remarkable change. No longer the gawky, geeky, shy, and awkward teenager who left, she returns a worldly and confident young woman, sure of her talents and yearning for a grand life, which she envisions with Jack."

Fans can't wait to see Thuli Phongolo on 'Generations: The Legacy.' Image: @thuliphongolo

Morula Pictures and SABC react to end of Generations: The Legacy reports

While the return of Thuli Phongolo has fans stoked, SABC also revealed in a statement to the media on the first week of April 2025 that the current season of Generations: The Legacy is under contract, and the agreement for season 34 is in place. The channel and Morula Pictures reassured South Africans in a joint statement that the soapie would continue to air without any interruptions.

The channel also thanked the cast and crew for their contribution to the ongoing success of the long-running soapie. Viewers of the show recently took to social media to respond to reports that the show may be ending.

Thuli P lists house for sale after buying new one

Briefly News previously reported that Thuli P has listed her Bryanston home for sale on the Hamilton Properties website. This came after she flexed her recent property purchase and became the owner of two properties. Thuli P spent R9 million on her new property.

Her old property is selling for R7.4 million on Hamilton's Properties website. She expressed heartache at the prospect of selling her old house, which holds memories.

