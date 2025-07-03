South African crime drama series fans are in for a treat as a new show was announced on social media

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared that Lunathi Mampofu and Bonko Khoza will star in the upcoming series

Director of Local Entertainment Channels – M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, shared with Briefly News how excited they were to bring a new local show for netizens

It's a great year for Lunathi Mampofu and Bonko Khoza as they are getting roles and gigs everywhere. Recently, it was announced that the two stars will star in a new show that will premiere on Mzansi Magic.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald excitedly shared with his followers that Mzansi Magic is bringing them a new local crime drama series, Levels, in September 2025, which would cast one of Mzansi's best actors and actresses and Lunathi, who is currently on the latest telenovela, Inimba, is the main cast member.

Netizens react to Lunathi and Bonko's new acting roles

Shortly after it was announced that the two talented stars would be acting alongside each other on the upcoming show, many netizens couldn't hold their excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@LeeMpaki said:

"This is going to be a fire series."

@CeboLucky complained:

"Why is Mzansi Magic doing this all the time. Seeing the same faces 2 to 3 times in a space of 3 hours is just terrible for the viewers and the actual shows."

@oratilee_k wrote:

"2025 belongs to Lunathi and Bonko."

@Aphie91 responded:

"This sounds interesting. Reminds me of Code 13 starring Lunathi Mampofu and Zolisa Xaluva."

@ThuliMohoto replied:

"Love that they are booked and busy, but can't help feeling sorry for new upcoming actors and actresses. This is probably a difficult industry to get into."

@BabalwaZikhali8 commented:

"The beautiful Lunathi Mampofu booked and busy."

@Ndo_CM mentioned:

"These two are booked and busy, hey. Oh, I love this for them."

@ThisIsChuma stated:

"I watched that podcast where she shared how she had to sell her house, her car, and everything and go back home. But God is restoring everything ngokuphinda-phindiwe! Truly, He is a God who keeps His promises. I'm so happy for Lunathi."

What you need to know about Levels

As Mzansi Magic announced this new crime drama series, Levels, just months after bringing a new telenovela, Inimba, in April 2025. The Mzansi Magic PR Specialist, Irvin Pooe, shared with Briefly News what netizens can expect from this exciting local show.

He said:

"Levels, Mzansi Magic’s upcoming series from September, will explore fantasy and its consequences. When R1 billion vanishes in a heist at a private airport, Crime Intelligence recruits top detective Bongi Nkosi (Lunathi Mpofu) to investigate. Her world flips when Detective Stephen Vilakazi (Bonko Khoza) from head office joins the case.

"As Det. Vilakazi starts connecting the dots, and Bongi’s professional and personal life begins to unravel. She is not only dealing with a partner who’s watching her every move, but she also has a past that won’t stay buried and a growing attraction that could wreck everything."

Director of Local Entertainment Channels – M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, shared with Briefly News how excited they are to bring a new local show for netizens.

"Mzansi Magic is always committed to bold, local storytelling that reflects the complexities of our society. Levels is a fresh take on crime, power and ambition, all wrapped in a gripping storyline that will keep viewers coming back for more," she said.

