Homecoming star Zelwande Mbuli's character Sphamandla will discover who his real father is after searching for him for several months

Sphamandla previously trended on social media when his mother, Phindile, lied to him about his father's identity

Viewers of the telenovela previously commented on Sphamandla discovering his father after a teaser of the show was shared on X

'Homecoming's Sphamandla discovers his father. Image: MbaliBonnieZulu

Source: Facebook

Rising star Zelwande Mbuli's character Sphamandla in Mzansi Wethu's telenovela Homecoming will finally find out who his real father is before the end of season1.

Mbuli stars opposite former The River star Thembinkosi Mthembu, who made headlines this week when it was reported that his character Sifiso will be killed on the show.

The newcomer's on-screen father is played by former Smoke & Mirrors actor Sabelo Hadebe, who plays the role of Ngarage on the show.

According to the TVSA, June 2026, Homecoming teasers, Ngarage will discover that his son is Sphamandla, and his mother is Phindile, whom he unknowingly impregnated a few years ago.

The teaser for Thursday, 4 June 2026, says: "Ngarage can't shake the feeling that Sphamandla is his son; the birthmark says it all."

The teasers also reveal that Ngarage will take his and Sphamandla's DNA behind Phindile's back to get answers.

The DNA results will be revealed on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, which will show that Ngarage is indeed Sphamandla's father.

The teaser for Monday, 15 June 2026 reads: "Sphamandla shocks Phindile by moving out and moving in with the Hlongwane’s. Meanwhile, Ngarage still struggles to come to terms with his new reality as a father."

Social media user Cross Country OP shared a clip on his X account on Friday, 29 May 2026, of Ngarage learning that Sphamandla is his son.

Homecoming fans react to the teaser

@mamokho_tsebo said:

"Yoh Phindile? Oh, Ma'Nkwanyane, my dear, we've waited so long for this. Finally, your husband will see you for the witch you are."

@CrossCountryOP replied:

"And I can’t wait! All her nonsense needs to come to light. As for Phindile..."

@ZandyNice reacted:

"Phindi P and Ngarage?"

@I_am_AmmzY wrote:

"I want Thando to lose her job usile, (wicked) Makwanyane yoh now you will go to jail, Ngarage wajola no girl iyoh."

@KUTLWANOMA33029 replied:

"MaNkwanyane has been caught already. Thando has to follow suit as well. Ngarage could be Spha's father."

@PhumiX said:

"I’m so torn! I wish they hadn’t revealed so much! Let us suffer for the whole weekend!"

@Mali_Zungu commented:

"Phindile is a mess in Khambeni noNga!"

@SisBusi responded:

"Yhooo kuzoshuba mos next week. I never saw the Ngarage angle as the father."

'Homecoming' June teasers reveal that Ngarage is Sphamandla's father. Image: MzansiWethu

Source: Twitter

Homecoming April Spoiler: Dr Zethu Hlongwane gets married

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Homecoming's popular character Zethu finally got married traditionally in April 2026.

Zethu, played by Six Nyamane, was previously in a relationship with Dr Shobane Mnisi (played by Mpilo Mbatha).

Viewers of the show previously commented on Dr Zethu Hlongwane's romantic relationships on the show.

Source: Briefly News