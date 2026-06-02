Multi-award-winning TV show Skeem Saam sparked a debate online when it revealed that it achieved 5million views

The soapie recently trended online when fan-favourite couple Pretty and Lehasa tied the knot

Fans of the show took to social media on Friday, 29 May 2026, to congratulate the show

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'Skeem Saam' celebrates 5 million views. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

SABC1's educational soapie Skeem Saam announced on its social media account on Friday, 29 May 2026, that the long-running show recently reached 5 million views.

The soapie recently trended on social media when actor Putla Sehlapelo's character, Alfred Magongwa, was questioned about receiving bribes as a principal of Turf High School.

Skeem Saam actress Harriet Manamela, who's been playing the character of Meikie Maputla, also recently made headlines when she joined Isitha: The Enemy.

The educational soapie thanked South Africans on its X account on Friday, 29 May 2026.

"5 million views and counting! Thank you for every watch, every share, every comment, and every moment you spend with us. The love for Skeem Saam keeps growing because of you! This is more than just numbers; it’s family, culture, stories, and a nation watching together," said the show.

Skeem Saam fans celebrate

@L3rato_Mofokeng reacted:

"To more viewers, more educational and relevant content, and to us, die-hard fans of an awesome show that brings us together!"

@Buntu_Bokweni replied:

"You guys are the best, your storyline is something that is happening in our communities, it's easy to relate, keep the good work."

@MrSo2Bee wrote:

"It's only Charles Kunutu who gets paid on the 45th, #SkeemSaam."

@Didintle09 said:

"Give Kat Peterson screentime bathong! I've never seen a stagnant character like this one."

@sesi_khomotso replied"

"Mara le yena o ne go bhora yhooo!" (But, Kat can be boring).

@Didintle09 reacted:

"Tbose and Kwaito ba gola (are growing) but Kat yena dololo, no!"

@Mmanare_T commented:

"Can Khwezi and Nkosi be arrested? Stop having favourites. The next to be eliminated are Blue and Francois."

@iTSAugustine1 wrote:

"Bušang (bring back) Rachel Kunutu as a main cast next season hle #skeemsaam."

@DuduNgubane3 said:

"Is this the wedding edition?"

@PixieDustyMyDog replied:

"Skeem Saam is carrying the whole SABC and the TV industry of South Africa big ups!"

@SLoveportrait reacted:

"I hope I am in the count; I live in the, and I watch episodes live daily 7:30 your time,1:30 my time; lunch break. I have been hooked for years, but I could not let Scandal go. Scandal is ending; you have my full attention!. I'm loving the pace, writing, and acting; superb."

@sox_ana said:

"My favourite soapie of all time."

@KingB1807 responded:

"Thabo must start kissing Mapitsi."

@guaptatana replied:

"Can we get the death of Frantswa and Dr Blue, please?"

@chanty48156175 responded:

"Where are Meikie and Rachel?"

@DellaLegodi wrote:

"The gift that keeps on giving!"

'Skeem Saam' reaches 5 million views. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Instagram

Actor Malibongwe Ndwaba bids farewell to Skeem Saam as Mr Xulu

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actor Malibongwe Ndwaba, who played a prisoner and a teacher on Skeem Saam, has bid farewell to the show.

The talented actor confirmed his departure on his Instagram account and thanked the fans for supporting him.

Fans of the soapie commented on his social media post on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News