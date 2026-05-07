Popular actor Malibongwe Ndwaba, who played a prisoner and a teacher on Skeem Saam, has bid farewell to the show

The talented actor confirmed his departure on his Instagram account this week

Fans of the soapie commented on his social media post on Wednesday, 6 May 2026

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Malibongwe Ndwaba says goodbye to 'Skeem Saam' as Mr Xulu and Shongwe. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite actor Malibongwe Ndwaba recently said goodbye to his characters Shongwe and Mr Xulu on Skeem Saam.

Ndwaba starred opposite Nozi Langa, who played his love interest Glenda on the educational soapie.

The actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, to bid farewell to the educational soapie.

Ndwaba wrote: "Ahead of tonight’s final episode for Shongwe. I feel like it’s important for me to pause and sit with what this season has been. Season 14 marks my second season on @skeemsaam13, and what a journey it has been. Five months of crafting this arc have felt like a lifetime as I discovered myself."

Ndwaba also thanked the production team, directors, and crew for creating a safe space for him. The actor also thanked his fellow actors for meeting him in the spirit of play.

"This season has been more than just work for me. It has been a moment of alignment. A reminder of why I do this and who I do it for. This is not a goodbye. I don’t really believe in those. This is an 'I’ll see you soon'," added the star. ❤️🙏🏾🎬

Skeem Saam fans respond to the actor's post

Ntombikayise_mkhabela said:

"We're not yet tired of seeing you on our screens nje 😢 ...Oh, but you nailed your Shongwe character." ❤️🙌🙌🔥🔥

Olerato_oracle replied:

"Mhlekazi. I will miss you, family. 👏👏👏."

Limpho_mofana reacted:

"Angeke, Shongwe ask them to extend. Phela, this character gives life ❤️🤞."

Thaby_moamogwa responded:

"This is only the beginning, my dear. Pav is going to jail, so I know there will be a comeback again and casting directors saw your delivery on these seasons. Personally, I can't wait to see you conquer this world🫶🏾♥️🙌🏾."

Mahlatse200513 wrote:

"I love you, my favorite actor, bethunana 😂👊."

Zokhanyo_ replied:

"Oh, our fake teacher! I will miss you on my screen 😢 hope you come back. Well done for nailing this role! At some point, I forgot that you were acting 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

yomindlovu said:

"Bhuti sibamba ngazo zozibini siyakhahlela, sothul'iminqwazi sisithi enkosi. Ikuwe le nto hlo isisiphiwo kwaye andiqondi ukuba ezinye bezikwi script. Bossed this character like yi reality awalulibala nolwenkobe. Enkosi hlo marn unganqabi kumabonakude🙌🙌🙌."

Kennaluu responded:

"We love your craft. May the Lord open more doors for you because we definitely want to see more of you on our screens! Adios."

Gomolemolerato wrote:

"Lol… I’m gonna miss your fashion sense. 😂😂 It was on point every week 👌🏽 Well done!"

Tvmashigo reacted:

"Final episode for Shongwe? Kanjani @skeemsaam13 no! Can we have more of Shongwe, please👏😍?"

Mbali_ngemaa responded:

"You nailed every part of your character, siyabonga❤️👏."

Nonhlanhlasmengaye said:

"We are gonna see more of you. Well done. 👏👏👏🔥🔥You did great."

Actor Malibongwe Ndwaba leaves 'Skeem Saam' as Shongwe. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam star Malibongwe Ndwaba discusses his return as Mr Xulu

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that rising star Malibongwe Ndwaba opened up about his return to SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam.

Ndwaba made waves on social media this week after returning to the educational show as another character.

Viewers of the popular show recently commented on Ndwaba's return as an educator.

Source: Briefly News