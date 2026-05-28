Unathi Nkayi celebrated her ex-husband, Thomas Msengana, returning to the Kaya 959 Breakfast Show slot

His reinstatement came after Sizwe Dhlomo announced his exit on 27 May 2026, saying he would be taking a sabbatical

In a shocking move, Kaya 959 announced Msengana as his replacement, and Unathi was all cheers

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Unathi Nkayi hinted that there is more to Thomas Msengana's return to Kaya 959 Breakfast Show. Image: unathi.co, kayanews, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo's bombshell resignation from Kaya 959 has invited more drama from Unathi Nkayi's side. On Wednesday, 27 May 2026, Dhlomo announced that he will be exiting Siz The World around July 2026. However, in a shocking move, Kaya 959 said his resignation was effective immediately.

His replacement, veteran radio giant Thomas Msengana, was announced as the host who will take over the Breakfast Show slot from 6:00 to 9:00, and his biggest cheerleader, Unathi Nkayi, gave him his flowers.

Unathi Nkayi claims Kaya 959 was spiteful

Following Kaya 959's statement confirming Sizwe's exit and announcing Msengana's new slot, the former Idols SA host, Unathi Nkayi, took to Instagram and hailed her baby daddy and ex-husband.

"Tata waboo, camagu," she wrote, which loosely translates to "My father's kids."

Fans responded with mixed reactions to the post; however, Unathi made even more allegations about how the station tried to spite them as a family.

"They took him off breakfast to spite us as a family and put Sizwe there. Now that they have new owners, they have asked him back in the interim. Look at God," she said.

When pressed by fans to clarify her statement, Unathi said, "You have missed a lot, and it will all be revealed in time."

Unathi Nkayi celebrated her ex Thomas Msengana returning to Kaya 959 Breakfast Show after Sizwe’s exit. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Why did Sizwe leave Kaya 959?

Sizwe said the tough decision was made in 2025, saying he will take a sabbatical. Dhlomo mentioned that when he does return to the airwaves, it will not be at Kaya 959; instead, he is moving on to greener pastures.

"This was not an easy decision, Kaya FM has been home to me, but I believe it’s time for a new chapter in my life and career."

He urged his co-hosts to take care of the new hire and make them feel at home.

Confirming the news, Kaya said they will announce a new team in June; however, Msengana will be stepping in in the meantime.

“Kaya 959 will announce its new breakfast show team in June, with the refreshed programme scheduled to launch in July 2026,” part of the statement read.

“During June, the 06:00 to 09:00 weekday breakfast slot will be hosted by Thomas Msengana, ensuring listeners continue to wake up to a familiar voice from the station while Kaya prepares for the next chapter in its morning offering,” the statement further read.

Sizwe gives Unathi Nkayi her flowers

In a previous report from Briefly News, As South Africans weighed in on the former MTV host’s sudden exit, Sizwe Dhlomo saluted his nemesis, Unathi Nkayi, for the role she played.

In the resurfaced snippet, Sizwe Dhlomo told MacG and Sol Phenduka how he landed the job at Kaya FM. He revealed that Unathi Nkayi played a pivotal role.

Source: Briefly News