ACCRA, GHANA— The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) prepared relief items at Kotoka International Airport in Accra for the arrival of evacuated Ghanaian citizens. Officials gathered at the airport terminal on 27 May 2026, where the first batch of 300 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa arrived safely.

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Ghanaians received special packages after returning from South Africa. Image: Phill Magakoe /AFP

Source: Getty Images

NADMO coordinated with security agencies to manage the distribution of support packages packed in traditional carrier bags. According to a video posted on X by X Ghana, NADMO personnel worked alongside the Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Airport Company Limited to facilitate the arrival process. Chief Executive Officer Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon led the government delegation to welcome the returnees. NADMO set up organized rows of supplies to ensure each arriving citizen received immediate material assistance upon processing through the terminal.

NADMO assists arriving Ghanaian evacuees

X Ghana stated that The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has bagged food and non-food items to temporarily support the evacuees upon arrival. A comprehensive government reintegration package expected to cover financial assistance will follow next.

The security teams maintained order in the baggage claim area where hundreds of patterned carrier bags were lined up for distribution. The government delegation remained at Terminal Two until all passengers from the first chartered flight were fully processed and assisted.

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View the video on X here:

Not every Ghanaian was here legally

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African government uncovered that of the 300 Ghanaians who left the country, a handful were in South Africa legally. The rest were undocumented.

Source: Briefly News