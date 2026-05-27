South African Instagram gardener Karabo shared a video on 24 May 2026, naming the five vegetables Mzansi home gardeners should get into the ground before June arrives. The clip, posted on his page Gardening With Karabo, has been helping South Africans make the most of their winter gardens.

Screenshots taken from the video. Images: Gardening With Karabo

Source: Instagram

Karabo’s picks are all cool-season crops that actually perform better as temperatures drop. Lettuce leads his list as one of the fastest and easiest crops for any beginner to grow. It thrives in cool weather and can go from seed to salad in just a few weeks.

Perfect crops for a cold-weather garden

Peas are next on Karabo’s list, and they are ideal for families wanting to get the kids involved. They grow fast, need little fuss, and produce a satisfying harvest quickly.

Beetroot also makes the cut, but Karabo warns that the soil needs to stay moist and loose for the best results. Dry or compacted soil will slow growth and reduce your yield significantly.

Cabbage rounds out the leafy picks, and while it takes longer to mature, it loves cold weather. Gardeners with limited space can grow it in pots or containers on a balcony.

Broad beans close the list, but they do need a trellis for support as they climb. Karabo urges growers not to sleep on this one because it takes off fast.

All five crops are confirmed by South African horticultural guides as ideal for June planting across most regions of the country.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News