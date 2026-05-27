OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, GAUTENG— A group of Ghanaian nationals who were scheduled to depart from OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni on 27 May 2026 will no longer be leaving. This follows reports that their names did not appear on the official registration list compiled over the weekend.

Ghanaian evacuees are stuck. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The stranded passengers had gathered at the airport’s international departures terminal with their luggage, expecting to board their flight. However, because they were missing from the updated registry, they could not be processed for departure. The registration list was part of an organized effort to coordinate travel arrangements for the group.

The sudden cancellation left many of the travelers stranded outside the terminal building, surrounded by their bags and trolleys. No further details have been provided regarding when another flight might be arranged.

Why were the Ghanaians at the airport?

Following a string of anti-illegal immigration protests, the Ghanaian government announced that it would evacuate its first batch of 300 Ghanaians who want to leave South Africa. The Ghanaian nationals cited fear of attacks following the call for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country by 30 June 2026. The Ghanaian government also offered financial support to their citizens leaving South Africa.

Ghana evacuation efforts off to slow start

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Ghanaian government's mission to evacuate its citizens had a slow takeoff as one person arrived at the airport in May. The gent cut a lonely figure as he walked around the airport, stunned that he was the only one to have made it.

Source: Briefly News