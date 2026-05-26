An American expat living in South Africa shared her amazement at how well-behaved local children are despite a nationwide ban on spanking

The woman, posting on her TikTok, questioned what the secret to local parenting is since corporal punishment is illegal

Local viewers explained that open dialogue and community-wide respect are the foundations of raising respectful children

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A US woman wondered how South African children are so well-behaved if smacking is illegal. Image: @blueprintsandbloodlines

Source: TikTok

An American woman who relocated to South Africa started a cross-cultural discussion online after expressing her shock at the local no-children-hitting law, Constitutional Court Judgement. In the video shared on TikTok from her home on 22 May 2026, the creator, who posted on her family’s handle @blueprintsandbloodlines, revealed that such a law does not exist in the US.

The woman explained that she learned from her comment section that spanking children is illegal in South Africa. Given that corporal punishment remains legally permissible in the United States, she admitted she was shocked by the law. She noted that after observing children in local neighbourhoods, they were well-disciplined. TikTok user @blueprintsandbloodlines wished to know what the parents were doing right to get them to behave the way they do, if it was not spanking.

Court rules against smacking children

South Africa's highest court officially made it illegal for parents to physically discipline their children at home. According to a report by UCT News, the Constitutional Court ruled that corporal punishment violates a child’s basic rights. Child rights groups warmly welcomed the decision, stating that hitting children causes long-term harm and that families should use positive parenting methods instead.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Locals share parenting secrets rooted in respect

The video gained momentum, drawing insightful responses from South African parents. Many explained that the foundation of local upbringing is teaching children to extend the same respect to strangers and elders in the community as they do to their own family members. Others, however, jokingly pointed out that while physical punishment is against the law, a lot of ‘behind-the-scenes’ discipline still happens quietly at home where the authorities can't see.

Viewers said they talk to their children when they've done wrong to get them to understand their mistakes. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Bless birthmark said:

"We have behind the scenes 🤣."

User @ Moradi commented:

"We respect them back. They are human, and they have their own opinions. We dialogue and discuss issues, and allow them to learn from their own mistakes and still guide them."

User @Sauzzie 🇿🇦🇭🇲 added:

"Hahaha, my parents obviously never got that memo 🤣."

User @Thiko- shared:

"We emphasise respect for the elders, and with respect lots of things get bypassed."

User @ Ntombikayise Poshya said:

"To be honest, I struggle with these laws 🥺."

User @chris_w commented:

"We teach from a young age to respect your parents, their friends, brothers and sisters. We tell them that violence is not a solution and that respect always wins if your heart is close to God."

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Source: Briefly News