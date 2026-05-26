On Monday, 25 May 2026, SABC cancelled Pimville amid allegations of unpaid cast and crew members

Following the development, open letters penned by cast and crew members and shared on Facebook on Friday, 22 May 2026, surfaced

The letters exposed poor working conditions, lack of communication, and unprofessionalism during production

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‘Pimville’ was discontinued by SABC. Image: Pimvilleofficial

Source: Facebook

The cast and crew behind the drama series Pimville have spoken out after the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) decided to stop airing the show on SABC 2, with the last episode being broadcast on Monday, 25 May 2026. The series has faced growing controversy in recent weeks after production was halted amid allegations that cast and crew members had not been paid.

SABC recently confirmed that Pimville would no longer air in its 9 pm slot and that repeat episodes of Season 2 of another programme would air on the 9 pm timeslot. Following the announcement, several open letters written by cast and crew members surfaced online. The letters, which were shared on Facebook on Friday, 22 May 2026, through the page Gaserongoe Gazu Setlhapelo.

Pimville cast and crew break silence amid non-payment scandal

The letters were addressed to husband and wife, Rashaka and Brenda Muofhe, the respective executive producer and creator of Pimville. One letter claimed that more than 100 families had been affected by the non-payment scandal.

“Over 100 families have been affected by what has happened on this production. People are going to bed anxious, ashamed, overwhelmed, and hungry. Some are facing eviction. Some cannot provide for their children. Some have exhausted every cent trying to remain patient and professional while waiting for dignity to be restored. And I cannot help but wonder: in the quiet moments, when the cameras are gone, and the noise fades away, what does your conscience say to you?” part of the letter read.

The letter also accused Bakwena Productions of creating difficult working conditions and treating workers as disposable labour rather than professionals. Crew members alleged that they continued showing up to work despite the serious challenges because they believed in the production and hoped conditions would improve.

“We endured conditions no crew should ever have to endure — no proper water, inadequate sanitation, instability, disrespect, intimidation, and fear. Yet many still showed up every day because we believed in the work. We believed in the dream. We believed that eventually someone in leadership would see us not as disposable labour, but as human beings. That is perhaps the hardest part of all: the feeling that our humanity stopped mattering,” the letter further read.

‘Pimville’ stars opened up about how they were treated on set. Image: Pimvilleofficial

Source: Facebook

Another open letter shared similar frustrations, alleging that communication between management and creatives had broken down during production. The letter claimed that cast and crew members were often expected to follow instructions without being consulted.

“Because somewhere along the line, communication disappeared. Doors closed. People stopped mattering. The very creatives you hired slowly became people who simply took instructions without understanding the direction, the decisions, or the constant contradictions happening around us. Many of us did not feel trusted as professionals. We were creatives in title, but not always in practice. Decisions were made for us, around us, and above us, often without clarity, resources, or proper communication,” another letter partially read.

Read all the open letters below:

How much was Bakwena Productions allegedly paid for Pimville?

Meanwhile, Broefly News previously reported that the amount allegedly paid to Bakwena Productions was revealed.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald questions whether the millions paid to the production company were sufficient for a star-studded telenovela.

Source: Briefly News