A throwback clip from 2024, reshared by Kasi Hustlers, shows a group of women offering professional makeup services on the pavement of Small Street

The video shows several women seated on chairs beside a makeup stall early in the morning, getting their faces done before heading to work

South Africans were impressed by the hustle, but raised questions about hygiene and whether the money actually goes to the women doing the work

Women getting their makeup done on Small Street. Images: @Kasi Hustlers

Source: Facebook

A clip that first did the rounds in 2024 found its way back onto South African timelines on 23 May 2026 after Kasi Hustlers, a Facebook page dedicated to empowering small business owners, reshared it with the caption:

"They use their makeup skills to make money on the streets of Joburg CBD for only R150."

The video shows Small Street in the Johannesburg CBD in the early morning hours, with several women seated on pavement chairs next to a makeup stall. Multiple makeup artists are working on clients at the same time, applying foundation, doing eye work and getting women ready before their workdays start.

People walking past are barely giving it a second glance, which says a lot about how normal this has become in that part of the city.

For R150, you walk away with a professionally done face. No salon, no booking, no waiting room.

A business that has been running for years

This is not a new thing. The Small Street makeup stalls have been operating for years and have become a well-known stop for women in the area who want affordable professional makeup before work.

When the clip first surfaced in 2024, it sparked a similar conversation about South African hustle culture and the kind of creative thinking that comes from necessity.

Legally, operating on a public pavement is complicated in South Africa. Many city by-laws restrict informal trading on sidewalks, and the Johannesburg CBD in particular has been the focus of enforcement drives recently.

But for years, these kinds of services have filled a gap that formal businesses have not, giving working women access to affordable beauty services before their shifts start.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA discusses the Small Street makeup hustle

People had a lot to say about what they saw on the Kasi Hustlers Facebook page:

@yolanda.ndima wrote:

"Honestly, they can think outside the box. Who thought of selling eggs one by one or doing makeup in the streets? But infection control is my concern. Still, they are beautiful, no lie. Nibahle."

@theophilus.mateera said:

"If we can all choose to think outside the box, sizophumelela."

@61578592700596 said:

"Yeah, we don't love our face, neh. Nna never."

@annie.tharaga wrote:

"You would think the money goes into their pockets after that. Kanti no, there's a syndicate behind it that comes to collect it."

@moratioa asked:

"Skin sensitivity. When and where are you washing your brushes? Which brand is the makeup kit?"

Women sitting on chairs and getting their makeup done on Small Street. Images: @Kasi Hustlers

Source: Facebook

More on Joburg CBD

Briefly News recently reported on Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero showing illegal structures being demolished on Small Street.

recently reported on Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero showing illegal structures being demolished on Small Street. Residents in Dunnottar began protesting to get justice for a teen who was murdered in February.

A young Johannesburg man shared a clip of what the Joburg CBD looks like now after the ongoing clean-up drive.

Source: Briefly News