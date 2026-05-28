A Facebook video showing calm, fenceless streets in Orania went viral after resident Frans de Klerk posted it on 27 May 2026. De Klerk captioned the clip, asking followers how they get to work. The quiet Northern Cape suburb left South Africans with a lot to say.

Frans de Klerk posted the video on Facebook. Images: Frans de Klerk

Source: Facebook

The footage shows an ordinary neighbourhood with no electric fences or security gates. There are no barking dogs, no razor wire, and no walls. For most South Africans, that kind of suburb exists only in imagination.

What makes Orania different from everywhere else

Orania was founded in 1991 deep in the Northern Cape Karoo. Afrikaner families bought the land, invoking their constitutional right to cultural self-determination. Only Afrikaners may live and work within its borders. The town runs without a single cent from the government, uses its own currency called the Ora, and is widely regarded as crime-free.

The video struck a nerve immediately. One commenter said there was nothing negative about the community at all. He argued that in a country crushed by crime and service delivery failures, Orania had simply done what the state refused to do. He called on other communities across South Africa to learn from that example.

Others were struck by the atmosphere in the footage. No palissades, no electric fences, no dogs disturbing the peace. One commenter summed it up as simply peaceful with no maphara anywhere in sight.

Not everyone saw it that way. One person asked pointedly whether even President Ramaphosa would be turned away at the gate because he is Black.

Watch the video below:

More about Orania

Orania has long fascinated South Africa, following its establishment as a white-only town in the Northern Cape.

A local couple on a motorbike adventure recently vacationed in the controversial Northern Cape town of Orania and shared their experience online.

A Northern Cape man shared a video debunking claims that revolts were happening in the Afrikaner-only town of Orania.

Source: Briefly News