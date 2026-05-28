An Afrikaner woman posted a tearful TikTok video about feeling unsafe in America amid reports of South Africans being sent back

The lady, Elsche, was one of the white South African farmers who chose to escape to the United States because of farm attacks

Elsche went into detail about how terrifying it has been for her family despite their best efforts to stay within the law in the United States

An Afrikaner in USA shared her fear of returning to South Africa. Image: Nicolas Economou

Source: UGC

A South African who moved to the United States as a refugee took to the internet in tears. In the video posted by @metal_mom on 27 May 2026, she made it clear that going back to South Africa is her worst fear. Elsche explained that even though she moved to the US while in fear for her life, the solution may have been temporary.

Elsche claimed that American officials were starting to question the reasons for seeking refuge in the United States. Even though the Afrikaner and her family did their due diligence, showing up with full regular check-ups and contributing positively to America, she's still anxious that their days in the USA are numbered. Elsche explained that she and her family moved to America after several farm attacks and implied that she lost her five-month-old daughter in one of them.

She said, despite physical safety from the threat of violence, there is still a fear that she will be ordered to go back to South Africa. Reports of white South Africans being denied extensions of their refugee status and being placed in removal proceedings struck fear in her heart. Elsche claimed that the decisions were being made because of leftist articles highlighting that South Africa denied claims of targeted attacks against Afrikaner farmers. Watch the video below:

South Africa discusses Afrikaner refugee

Many South Africans have maintained the stance that they are known as targeted killings of Afrikaner farmers in South Africa. Experts have often referenced South Africa's high crime rate as the main cause of farm attacks, and they have no pattern of racial motivation, according to ISS Africa. As a result, most of the comments expressed very little sympathy, with some using the comment section to share general news about their lives. Read the comments below:

A White Cross Monument in Polokwana was established for victims of farm attacks. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

thobelast joked:

"As Trump's friend, I honestly do want to assist her, but I have listened to the video 15 times but can’t get what she is asking for. 🤔"

Its_Naz🤍🇵🇸 wrote:

"I love my South Africa❤️"

Mark_A_Shields was puzzled:

"What is the video about?"

Shereen Jantjies added:

"What is she trying to say, cause I'm confused ."

Other Briefly News stories about America in South Africans

People shared their thoughts on a video showing white South Africans showing how happy they were with their lives in America.

Online users shared honest thoughts on the life update as an Afrikaner man gave after moving his whole family to the United States for their alleged safety.

People were stunned after a young lady took to the internet to expose that one of the people spotted as an Afrikaner refugee was actually her British stepfather

Source: Briefly News