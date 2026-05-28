CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— The Chief Whip of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Nthabiseng Mokoena-Zondi, was granted bail of R30,000 after she was arrested on 28 May 2026 and appeared before the Magistrates' Court in Cape Town, Western Cape.

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Nthabiseng Mokoena-Zondi is a free woman for now. Image: @IamMzilikazi

Source: Twitter

Mokoena-Zondi was accused of recruiting four individuals into the party as researchers and forcing them to pay between 50 and 60% of their salaries. The members were defrauded of over R230,000. Administrative hiccups delayed the Cape Town magistrate's court proceedings that morning, and the matter was heard later.

The state put forward a charge of fraud against the chief whip. Zondi had handed herself over to the authorities earlier that morning. MK Party chief whip faces fraud charges. Zondi made a court appearance on the charges. She is accused of soliciting amounts from the salaries of employees of the MK Party during the period from August to December 2024.

How much did MPs allegedly pay?

The amount involved is more than R233,000. The party confirmed that the chief whip had handed herself over to law enforcement agencies. The party said it was committed to responding to questions. It would study the situation and respond to the media in the afternoon. The state did not oppose bail.

MK Party exits Parliament

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party and the Red Berets refused to stay in Parliament during a Q&A session with President Cyril Ramaphosa. They walked out in the heat of the session.

Source: Briefly News