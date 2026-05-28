MK Party Chief Whip Nthabiseng Mokoena-Zondi Granted Bail
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— The Chief Whip of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Nthabiseng Mokoena-Zondi, was granted bail of R30,000 after she was arrested on 28 May 2026 and appeared before the Magistrates' Court in Cape Town, Western Cape.
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Mokoena-Zondi was accused of recruiting four individuals into the party as researchers and forcing them to pay between 50 and 60% of their salaries. The members were defrauded of over R230,000. Administrative hiccups delayed the Cape Town magistrate's court proceedings that morning, and the matter was heard later.
The state put forward a charge of fraud against the chief whip. Zondi had handed herself over to the authorities earlier that morning. MK Party chief whip faces fraud charges. Zondi made a court appearance on the charges. She is accused of soliciting amounts from the salaries of employees of the MK Party during the period from August to December 2024.
How much did MPs allegedly pay?
The amount involved is more than R233,000. The party confirmed that the chief whip had handed herself over to law enforcement agencies. The party said it was committed to responding to questions. It would study the situation and respond to the media in the afternoon. The state did not oppose bail.
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MK Party exits Parliament
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party and the Red Berets refused to stay in Parliament during a Q&A session with President Cyril Ramaphosa. They walked out in the heat of the session.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za