The EFF and MK Party disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Assembly Q&A session by demanding answers over the Phala Phala scandal

Tensions escalated after Speaker Thoko Didiza blocked attempts to question the president

Both parties later staged a dramatic walkout, with the EFF saying it refused to listen to a president who could still face impeachment

SA Parliament. Image: Lulama Zenzile

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Chaos erupted in Parliament as members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the MK Party staged a dramatic protest and walked out during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question-and-answer session in the National Assembly today, 14 May 2026.

Tensions were already high before proceedings officially began. Members from both parties repeatedly raised questions about the Phala Phala scandal, insisting that Ramaphosa should not be allowed to address Parliament while allegations against him remain unresolved. They argued that the president had failed to uphold the Constitution and the law.

Speaker blocks questions on Phala Phala

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza attempted to restore order and blocked efforts to directly challenge the president on the matter before the session could proceed. Her decision angered MPs from the EFF and MK Party, who loudly objected and accused Parliament of protecting Ramaphosa.

Moments later, EFF and MK Party MPs walked out of the National Assembly in protest, chanting revolutionary songs, leaving their seats empty while Ramaphosa remained in the chamber.

See post from journalist Sihle Mavuso about the two parties walking out:

The EFF also said it could not sit and listen to a president whom they believe could still face impeachment over the Phala Phala controversy. The party maintained that Ramaphosa should first account for the allegations before addressing the nation’s lawmakers.

The dramatic scenes once again highlighted growing political tensions in Parliament ahead of crucial debates surrounding accountability and leadership in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News