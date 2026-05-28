Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Centurion Shooting Has South Africans Calling Country a “Warzone” After 2 Men Killed Outside Estate
South Africa

Centurion Shooting Has South Africans Calling Country a “Warzone” After 2 Men Killed Outside Estate

by  Byron Pillay
3 min read
  • Police are investigating two counts of murder and two of attempted murder after a brazen shooting in Centurion on 28 May 2026
  • Two men on a motorbike reportedly opened fire on four men inside a double-cab bakkie outside a golf estate in Gauteng
  • The brazen shooting, which happened in the morning, had South Africans questioning what was happening in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Two men were killed in a shooting in Gauteng
Two men were shot dead outside a golf estate in Centurion. Image: @tndaba
Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - South Africans are questioning what’s going on in the country after a brazen hit in broad daylight in Centurion.

Two people were shot dead and two others wounded at the entrance of Blue Valley Golf and Country Estate on Thursday, 28 May 2026. The victims were in a vehicle at the entrance of the estate near Rooihuiskraal Road and Valley View Boulevard when they came under fire. The vehicle was reportedly hit with more than ten bullets.

Read also

Kruger National Park tragedy: Mossel Bay retirement community in mourning over elderly couple

Suspects arrived on a motorbike

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the men were in their double-cab bakkie when two unknown men appeared on a motorbike.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

“They reportedly climbed off the bike and started shooting at the occupants of the Toyota vehicle before fleeing the scene,” the colonel said.

Colonel Nevhuhulwi added that the driver and passenger sitting in front were declared dead. The other two passengers sustained injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Police have since opened two cases of murder and two of attempted murder. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or provide an anonymous tip-off on the MySapsApp.

The bakkie was shot at numerous times
The vehicle was reportedly hit with more than ten bullets. Image: Beast of news
Source: Facebook

One victim was reportedly linked to criminal activities

According to eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones, one of the victims was allegedly involved in illegal mining activities and cash-in-transit robberies.

He also stated that sources indicated one victim was married to a popular actress. The motive for the hit is unknown at this stage.

Read also

"The best place on earth is tarnished": Conservationist speaks out about Kruger Park murders

South Africans weigh in on the hit

Social media users expressed disbelief at the brazen shooting, noting how dangerous the country had become.

Lindi Martin exclaimed:

“Wild West.”

Jeanette Lutzke said:

“This country is a warzone.”

Deline Smith noted:

“Saw on the news at 16:15. Apparently, a cash-in-transit robber was killed. Strange wild world we live in.”

@D_Molatoli added:

“They are killing each other now. Wow.”

@omashyash suggested:

“The cartels are tying up loose ends.”

@D_Molatoli added:

“These shootings are so brazen. Broad daylight assassinations. It's scary.”

@LNkangala stated:

“Crime out of control.”

Other shootings which were suspected hits

Briefly News reported that there have been other shootings of late in Gauteng, which were believed to be hits.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
South African Police Service - SAPSGauteng
Hot:
Africa Agency Kjell Brutscheidt Kaizer Chiefs Benni McCarthy