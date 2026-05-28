Police are investigating two counts of murder and two of attempted murder after a brazen shooting in Centurion on 28 May 2026

Two men on a motorbike reportedly opened fire on four men inside a double-cab bakkie outside a golf estate in Gauteng

The brazen shooting, which happened in the morning, had South Africans questioning what was happening in the country

Two men were shot dead outside a golf estate in Centurion. Image: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - South Africans are questioning what’s going on in the country after a brazen hit in broad daylight in Centurion.

Two people were shot dead and two others wounded at the entrance of Blue Valley Golf and Country Estate on Thursday, 28 May 2026. The victims were in a vehicle at the entrance of the estate near Rooihuiskraal Road and Valley View Boulevard when they came under fire. The vehicle was reportedly hit with more than ten bullets.

Suspects arrived on a motorbike

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the men were in their double-cab bakkie when two unknown men appeared on a motorbike.

“They reportedly climbed off the bike and started shooting at the occupants of the Toyota vehicle before fleeing the scene,” the colonel said.

Colonel Nevhuhulwi added that the driver and passenger sitting in front were declared dead. The other two passengers sustained injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Police have since opened two cases of murder and two of attempted murder. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or provide an anonymous tip-off on the MySapsApp.

The vehicle was reportedly hit with more than ten bullets. Image: Beast of news

Source: Facebook

One victim was reportedly linked to criminal activities

According to eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones, one of the victims was allegedly involved in illegal mining activities and cash-in-transit robberies.

He also stated that sources indicated one victim was married to a popular actress. The motive for the hit is unknown at this stage.

South Africans weigh in on the hit

Social media users expressed disbelief at the brazen shooting, noting how dangerous the country had become.

Lindi Martin exclaimed:

“Wild West.”

Jeanette Lutzke said:

“This country is a warzone.”

Deline Smith noted:

“Saw on the news at 16:15. Apparently, a cash-in-transit robber was killed. Strange wild world we live in.”

@D_Molatoli added:

“They are killing each other now. Wow.”

@omashyash suggested:

“The cartels are tying up loose ends.”

@D_Molatoli added:

“These shootings are so brazen. Broad daylight assassinations. It's scary.”

@LNkangala stated:

“Crime out of control.”

Other shootings which were suspected hits

Briefly News reported that there have been other shootings of late in Gauteng, which were believed to be hits.

A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Milpark Hospital on Wednesday, 1 October 2025.

A Johannesburg lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight in March 2026, shocking both the legal and athletics communities.

A week later, police were probing an assassination attempt after a woman was left fighting for her life after a Bedfordview shooting.

Source: Briefly News