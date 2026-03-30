A woman is in critical condition in an Ekurhuleni hospital after she was targeted in a shooting in Bedfordview

The victim was reportedly followed by gunmen in a silver Suzuki Dzire before the shooting incident happened

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but officials are not ruling out that it may be an assassination attempt

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A woman was shot three times in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – A woman is fighting for her life in a Gauteng hospital after she was shot three times in Bedfordview.

The shooting happened on the Boeing Road N3 underpass in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni, on 30 March 2026. The woman is said to be in a critical but stable condition.

Law enforcement officials can’t ascertain whether the shooting was an attempted hit or an attempted hijacking.

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Woman reportedly followed by gunmen

According to Crime Watch host Yusuf Abramjee, the woman was reportedly followed from Disa Road by the suspects.

They shot her three times before fleeing in a silver Suzuki Dzire with no registration plates. Members of Bedfordview’s RAG Security rushed to the scene where they found the victim.

Emergency services, including the South African Police Service (SAPS) and ambulance crews, were dispatched to the scene, and the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Source: Briefly News