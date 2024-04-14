Chad Boyce (The 100): Who he was and how he passed away

Chad Boyce was a Canadian cameraman from Vancouver. He tragically passed away in 2018 during the filming of 'The 100', a post-apocalyptic science fiction TV series on The CW. Learn more about his life, career, and circumstances surrounding his unexpected death.

Chad Boyce was the assistant cameraman on The CW's sci-fi series, The 100. Photo: @chad.boyce.980 on Facebook, @cwshows on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chad's death shocked those who knew him. Although he was not a famous face on screen, his work behind the scenes left a lasting impression.

Chad Boyce (The 100)'s profile summary

Full name Chad Phillip Boyce Date of birth September 23, 1978 Birth sign Libra Date of death April 17, 2018 Age 39 years old Place of birth Vancouver, Canada Nationality Canada Gender Male Relationship status Single Parents Larry Boyce (Father) Profession Cameraman Company ICG 669 (from 2017 till death) Hobbies Travelling, photography Known for Working as an assistant cameraman on ‘The 100’ series on The CW Social media Facebook

Who was Chad Boyce?

Chad Boyce worked behind the scenes in the camera and electrical department. He was part of the International Cinematographer Guild 669 (ICG), a Canadian company based in British Columbia that represents camerapersons and publicists.

He made his debut as a camera trainee in the 2002 film Punch. He went on to work on Riverdale, Underwater Podcast, and Wynonna. The 100 sci-fi series was one of his final projects, in which he worked as a second assistant cameraman.

Chad Boyce's personal life

Boyce was born on September 23, 1978, in Vancouver, Canada to Larry Boyce. His mother passed away when he was young.

'The 100' crew member did not share many details of his personal life, but he spent most of his life in Vancouver, where he developed a passion for cinematography and photography. One of his cherished hobbies was travelling.

Top 5 facts about Chad Boyce from The 100. Photo: @chad.boyce.980 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

What happened to Chad Boyce (The 100)?

The professional cameraman passed away on April 17, 2018, while working on The 100. He was 39, a few months to his 40th birthday. The series producers paid tribute to him at the end of the fourth episode of season 5 with the message, 'In The Loving Memory of Chad Boyce'.

Chad Boyce's cause of death

Chad's official cause of death was not made public. There were speculations that he died of drug intoxication, but the allegations have not been confirmed. One of his friends from Vancouver, Dale Shaben, took to Facebook to reveal that Chad had just returned from a major trip to Asia before meeting his tragic death.

It's a sad day I just found out that a young man I've known all of his life,short life overdosed and died. It still doesn't feel real, his career was just getting started he was a cameraman in the film industry, he just got back from a trip to Asia his first big trip it still doesn't feel real he was a brilliant brilliant kid.. I don't have words I'm in shock.. you will be so missed.

Chad Boyce's memorial service was held on May 26, 2018, in Polish Street Hall, Vancouver, Canada.

What was Chad Boyce's 'The 100' character name?

Boyce did not portray any character in 'The 100' science fiction drama series. He was part of the crew working behind the scenes as an assistant cameraman.

Chad Boyce (The 100) is appreciated and honoured for the incredible artistry he brought to the screen. He will forever be remembered for the memories he left behind.

READ ALSO: How did Steve McQueen die? Here is the untold story

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Steve McQueen. He was one of the most sought-after Hollywood stars before his life was cut short.

McQueen suffered from a rare form of fatal lung cancer called mesothelioma, which is often caused by exposure to asbestos. Check the article for more on his inspiring life and tragic death.

Source: Briefly News