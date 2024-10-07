Who is Sean Larkin's wife? His love life and Lana Del Rey chapter

Sean 'Sticks' Larkin is a retired Tulsa police sergeant and reality TV star known for his role on the series Live PD. He gained widespread recognition as Lana Del Rey's cop boyfriend, although he had been in the limelight for some time before their relationship. This article delves into lesser-known facts about Sean Larkin's wife and love life.

Sean Larkin attends the 2023 Fox Nation Patriot Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on November 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee (R). Photo: Terry Wyatt/Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Sean worked for over two decades as a police sergeant in Tulsa, where he was placed in various units, including patrol, narcotics, gangs, and Crime Gun Unit. Reality TV has made him famous, but he likes to keep his personal life private. Unlike her highly-publicised relationship with Del Rey, Sean Sticks Larkin's wife does not seem to be a fan of the spotlight.

Sean Larkin's profile summary

Full name Sean Larkin Nickname Sticks Date of birth December 7, 1973 Age 50 years old in 2024 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Tulsa, Oklahoma Nationality American Height 6 feet 4 inches (1.95 m/195 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientations Straight Marital status Married Wife Carey Cadieux (Since 2022), Tammy Jean Stocks (ex-wife) Ex-girlfriend Lana Del Rey (2019-2020) Children Two, son Nathan and daughter Lyssa Profession Retired police sergeant, reality TV star, podcaster Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Sean Larkin's wife?

The Live PD reality TV star is currently married to Carey Cadieux Larkin. They tied the knot in January 2022. On Patrol Live shared a video of their nuptials on Facebook with the caption,

Last weekend, Sean Sticks Larkin got married. May you have many years of happiness together.

Screenshots of Sean Larkin with his wife at their wedding in 2022. Photos: @On Patrol Live (Modified by editor)

Little is known about Sean Sticks' spouse as the couple has kept their relationship away from the limelight and her IG set to private. Carey Cadieux is Larkin's second wife.

Who was Sean Larkin's first wife?

Sean Larkin married Tammy Jean Stocks in the late 1990s. Their marriage lasted until the early 2000s, but it is unclear when they divorced.

Sticks and Tammy welcomed two children, a daughter called Ayssa (born in 1997) and a son known as Nathan (born in 2003). The retired Tulsa police officer occasionally shares pictures of his kids on Instagram. In November 2020, he uploaded a photo with his daughter and son and wrote a Khalil Gibran's quote in the caption,

You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth.

Top 5 facts about retired police sergeant Sean Larkin. Photo: Taylor Hill on Getty Images (modified by author)

Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin's relationship timeline

Larkin and Lana Del Rey started dating in September 2019. They were photographed together for the first time in late September while out in NYC's Central Park. They made the relationship Instagram official in December when the singer shared a photo that has since been deleted.

Rey and Sticks made their red-carpet debut in January 2020 at the Pre-Grammy Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. They attended the event hand-in-hand, with Lana wearing a black and cream off-the-shoulder gown and Sean in a classic black tuxedo.

The ex-couple used to split time between Tulsa, where Sean lives, and Los Angeles, where Del Rey resides. However, their relationship was relatively short-lived as they parted ways in March 2020. In a 2020 interview with the New York Times, Sticks mentioned that they were still in contact despite their break up.

Right now, we're just friends. We still talk and whatnot; we just have busy schedules right now.

Sean 'Sticks' Larkin and Lana Del Rey attend the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons on January 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Did Lana Del Rey shade Sean Larkin with a lyric change?

There seems to have been bad blood between Lana and Larkin post their break-up. In July 2023, during Rey's concert at London's BST Hyde Park, the singer changed the lyrics to her song Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which led to speculation that she was shading the retired police officer.

The lyric change implied that Sticks married another woman before his relationship with Lana was officially over. The new lyrics say,

He's born in December, and he got married when we were still together / Sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew that I didn't know anything / He's born in December and I'm born in June / He's born in December and he got married while we were in couple's therapy together.

Who is Lana Del Rey's new husband?

Rey recently tied the knot with Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour guide from Louisiana. The couple's wedding was held on September 26, 2024, in Des Allemands, Louisiana.

The singer has never been married before, although her dating history features notable names. Some of Lana Del Rey's exes and rumoured boyfriends include;

Scottish singer Barrie-James O'Neill (2011-2014)

Italian photographer Francesco Carrozzini (2014-2015)

G-Eazy (2017)

Clayton Johnson (2020-2021)

Jack Donoghue (2022)

Evan Winiker (2023)

Sean Larkin and Lana Del Rey attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Photo: David Crotty

FAQs

Sean Larkin's personal life has been under scrutiny since her relationship with Lana Del Rey. Below are some of the frequently asked questions;

Is Sean 'Sticks' Larkin married?

Sean Sticks is married. The reality TV star tied the knot with Carey Cadieux in January 2022. He was previously married to Tammy Jean.

Does Sean Larkin have children?

The retired Tulsa police sergeant has two children from his marriage to Tammy. He has a daughter called Alyssa and a son named Nathan.

G-Eazy and Rey were romantically linked in April 2017 after being spotted together at Coachella and later at a Hollywood club. Allegedly their relationship was short-lived, as they broke up later that summer.

Does Lana Del Rey have a child?

The Say Yes to Heaven hitmaker does not have any children. She mentioned in a 2023 interview with The Sunday Times that there is 'more to explore' in her life, but she is open to being a mother someday.

Sean 'Sticks' Larkin during his visit to SiriusXM Studios on March 8, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Sean Larkin's wife has brought new-found happiness into his life since his break-up with Lana Del Rey. As he continues his career in law enforcement and media, his personal life is also flourishing.

