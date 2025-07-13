Fan-favourite soccer legend Teko Modise is reportedly headed for another divorce after 3 years of marriage

The football commentator's second wife, Koketso, is reportedly demanding R1.2 million to settle an overdraft

Fans of the renowned footballer and commentator recently took to social media to comment on his second divorce

Retired Mamelodi Sundowns footballer Teko Modise, who recently turned heads at the Metro FM Awards, is reportedly going through his second divorce.

The soccer commentator recently had social media talking with his outfit at the Durban July is being demanded R1.2 million from his estranged wife, Koketso.

City Press journalist Rapulane Tabane reported on X on Sunday, 13 July, that renowned footballer Teko Modise's estranged wife is seeking R1, 2 million as part of their divorce settlement contract.

The publication adds that the former footballer and his estranged wife, Koketso, are reportedly seeking an amicable split, but she wants financial matters resolved, including a hefty overdraft.

Modise, who retired from football in 2019 and has since established himself in fashion and broadcasting, was married to Koketso for 3 years, from 2021 to 2023.

Bona Magazine previously reported that Modise was also previously married to Felicia Mokoena for 3 years, from 2010 to 2013.

The football commentator reportedly has a daughter with his first wife and a son with his second wife.

South Africans react to Teko Modise's divorce

@portiajankie replied:

"Which one, Koketso/Koki? Pontsho's x, who also later separated from his wife Menzi?"

@Mymainman2 replied:

"Bo Teko ba kgetha basadi jwang mare?" (How does Teko select a wife?) Iyooo."

@MbathaGlobal said:

"He hasn’t settled his divorce issues?"

@Sthathi wrote:

"Any man who's still marrying into a community of property has himself to blame. Your love for your wife has nothing to do with marrying into a contract that will strip of your wealth."

@KastroSol wrote:

"If you think your wife is crazy now. Wait until you divorce her."

@Mlandzeni1 said:

"Marriage has become a business transaction for some women."

@muzi2104 responded:

"When she finally gets it, she spends all of it spoiling a Ben10 whose only value in life is a good dick."

@Mhlontlo10 said:

"Haibo? He's divorcing his current wife?"

@Tom47096338 wrote:

"Getting into marriage where there’s an imbalance of finances is a big mistake. Imagine someone who has lived in your house rent-free, ate your food, drove your car, went on vacations using your money, on top of that shamelessly demands R1.2 million when you separate."

@RLEKWADu replied:

"What's wrong with soccer players? Once they retire, the wife wants a divorce."

