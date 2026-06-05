SABC Head of Content Lala Tuku returned to social media weeks after she was suspended over the Pimville non-payment and exploitation scandal

After weeks of silence, Tuku returned to Instagram on 30 May 2026 with a motivational quote

In a follow-up post on 3 June 2026, Tuku shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her Africa Rising International Film Festival partner

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lala Tuku returned to social media weeks after being suspended. Image: lalatuku

Source: Instagram

SABC Head of Content Lala Tuku has returned to Instagram, sharing her first post in weeks, following her suspension linked to the Pimville non-payment and exploitation scandal. Tuku, alongside Nirvana Singh and Reatlegile “Ree” Mampa, was suspended following the exploitation and non-payment scandal surrounding the discontinued SABC 2 telenovela Pimville, produced by Bakwena Productions.

The controversy has continued to draw attention, with both SABC and Bakwena Productions previously issuing statements telling their sides of the story as the non-payment scandal rages on. Since the suspensions were announced, Tuku had remained quiet on social media until now.

Lala Tuku breaks her silence with motivational quote

On Saturday, 30 May 2026, Lala Tuku took to her Instagram account and shared a motivational quote. The post was captioned:

“A little Saturday inspiration ✨”

The motivational quote she attributed to herself was about how the environment influences one’s personal growth. The quote read:

“The spaces we inhabit quietly shape the lives we build.”

See the post below:

Lala Tuku pens heartfelt birthday message to ARIFF partner

In a follow-up post shared on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, Lala Tuku penned a heartfelt birthday message to Africa Rising International Film Festival (ARIFF)'s creative and festival director, Ayanda Sithebe. Tuku celebrated Sithebe as a partner and expressed gratitude for his contributions to the ARIFF. The birthday message read:

“Partnership is one thing, but building with people whose values, vision, and commitment align with your own is something truly special. ❤️Thank you for the ideas, the conversations, the resilience, and the belief that the best work is still ahead of us. May this year reward your hard work, expand your influence, and bring you joy in abundance. ✊🏽🌟Here’s to building, growing, and creating lasting impact my brother. I consider myself blessed to have you in my world, the best uncle Thands and Lits could ever ask for ❤️.May your next chapter be your best one yet. Birthday blessing to you! I’m so proud of you. Happiiii🥂✨🎉👑”

See the post below:

Lala Tuku's alleged link to Terry Pheto raises eyebrows

Following her suspension over the Pimville non-payment and exploitation scandal, Lala Tuku's alleged relationship with controversial actress Terry Pheto came under scrutiny.

Pheto was recently linked to another multi-million-rand looting scandal. In a post shared on Friday, 15 May 2026, a social media user also alleged that before joining the SABC, Tuku had worked at another production company that allegedly failed to pay its cast and crew.

Lala Tuku's alleged link to Terry Pheto raised eyebrows. Image: lalatuku

Source: Instagram

How much was Bakwena Productions paid for Pimville?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the SABC revealed how much it allegedly paid Bakwena Productions for episodes of Pimville.

An entertainment commentator questions whether the millions paid to the production company were sufficient to cover expenses and salaries for a star-studded telenovela.

Source: Briefly News