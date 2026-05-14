SABC suspended several executives amid controversy over non-payment of salaries for Pimville actors by Bakwena Production

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald questions whether the millions paid to the production company were sufficient for a star-studded telenovela

Bakwena Productions producer broke his silence following comments made on social media

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How much SABC paid Bakwena Productions for 'Pimville' revealed. Image: TVwithThinus

Source: Twitter

The amount that the SABC allegedly paid Bakwena Productions to produce episodes of Pimville has been revealed after the state broadcaster suspended its head of content, Lala Tuku, as well as other executives over a non-payment and exploitation scandal.

On Wednesday, 13 May 2026, SABC suspended Tuku. The names of the other executives who were also suspended were not revealed. When TVwithThinus contacted the SABC for comment about the suspension of Lala Tuku, the public broadcaster neither denied nor confirmed the development.

"Regarding your separate inquiry on alleged suspensions of employees, the SABC is not at liberty to discuss employer-employee issues in the public domain,” SABC said.

How much was paid to Bakwena Productions for Pimville?

According to the publication, the SABC wants to establish what happened to the R19 million it paid to Bakwena Productions to produce episodes of Pimville, which SABC2 is struggling to get out of the company. The public broadcaster also allegedly wants to recover the money.

After reading the article, entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald took to his official X (Twitter) account and shared his thoughts on the amount allegedly paid to Bakwena Productions. In a post shared on Thursday, 14 May 2026, Macdonald suggested that R19 million wasn’t enough for a show with stars such as Clementine Mosimane, Keke Mphuthi and Michelle Mosalakae on its cast list. The post was captioned:

“I read the entire article, and I am shocked by the amount mentioned. Is 19 million even enough for a telenovela with that big cast?”

See the post below:

SA reacts to revelations Bakwena Production was paid R19 million

Social media users weighed in on Jabu Macdonald’s take.

Here are some of the comments:

@LungiDolamo remarked:

“That's the first tranche. In fact, it's exactly R6 million short of a decent 24-minute drama series. Or it's R5 million more for a cheap 24-minute drama series like Soul Buddyz. In fact, take R19 million, divide it by 13, then divide by 24 minutes. That's the cost per minute. “

@prettylil_icy argued:

“I mean…Now we’ll truly never know because they didn’t even use that R19 million to pay people.”

@Ricky180126 agreed:

“I thought the same thing. But why accept the budget then as a production company? It's like they knew they would do this. R19 million sounds like a budget for a movie.”

@peacenationone said:

“To deliver several episodes, yes, that number is feasible. But you need to run a very tight ship instead of lining one’s pockets first or paying kickbacks. Remember, this is also an SABC 2 show, with smaller budgets compared to peer channels. Only headliners get paid their rates.”

SA reacted to how much SABC allegedly paid Bakwena Productions. Image: kagisoyabakwena

Source: Instagram

Pimville producer Rashaka Muofhe threatens legal action

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bakwena Productions co-producer Rashaka Muofhe broke his silence over social media reports that they are a bad production company.

The production company previously trended on social media when it was revealed that they owe Mandla N's production company over R4 million.

Source: Briefly News