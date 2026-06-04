Mdumiseni Ntuli explained the logic behind the decision to nominate RISE Mzansi's Makashule Gana as chairperson of the Impeachment Committee

The 31-member committee is tasked with investigating potential misconduct by President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding Phala Phala

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the decision, with many criticising Ntuli for what he claimed was outsmarting the opposition

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The ANC's Chief Whip believes the party outsmarted others with its choice for Impeachment Committee chairperson. Image: @insightfactor

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – South Africans have criticised Mdumiseni Ntuli over his recent comments in Parliament.

Ntuli, the Chief Whip of the African National Congress (ANC), said he believed the ANC outsmarted other political parties with its nomination for the Impeachment Committee Chairperson post.

He made the comments on 3 June 2026 while briefing the media in Parliament on various issues, including the newly established Impeachment Committee. The 31-member committee is tasked with investigating potential misconduct by President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala farm scandal.

Ntuli believes the ANC outsmarted other parties

Speaking about the party’s decision to nominate RISE Mzansi’s Makashule Gana for the chairperson post, Ntuli said he believes no one expected the ANC to nominate a member of a different party. Gana was elected chairperson after he won a multi-party vote of 19 to 12 against Dr Lehlohonolo Mahlatsi.

Other parties within the Government of National Unity (GNU) nominated a candidate who wasn’t an ANC member, believing that a person from the ANC would attempt to shield Ramaphosa.

“The caucus that met earlier on, which was working to outmanoeuvre us, was disorganised when we got into the house because they were labouring under a wrong impression that I am coming arrogantly to insist that the ANC must chair the committee.

“So, when we walked into the meeting, and the ANC proposed Gana, they were disorganised. You could see the facial expression of some of them,” Ntuli stated.

RISE Mzansi’s Makashule Gana was elected as chairperson. Image: @southafricandly

Source: Twitter

Ntuli believes an ANC person could have done the job impartially

Discussing why they opted to go with someone from another GNU partner, Ntuli said they didn’t want this perception that if an ANC person chaired the committee, it would be seen to be impartial, as the matter involved the head of the State and the party.

He clarified that there was no doubt that an ANC chairperson could have done the job impartially and in line with the laws, but they didn’t want the added perception that they were trying to protect the president.

Many South Africans unimpressed with Ntuli’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Ntuli’s comments, but many were not impressed by them. Some argued that RISE Mzansi and Gana were too closely aligned with the ANC, and thus the party still got what it wanted.

Sydney Kumalo suggested:

“They've not done it with the intention of scoring points. It's the only safe position they could have attained.”

Luka Maboky Malatji stated:

“You think we are all from that province.”

Siphokuhle Jesu claimed:

“Mxm, he's drunk from a gravy train this one. He thinks we are kids.”

Nkosinathi N Gumede said:

“We will also outsmart you on the ballot paper. Don’t worry, we are learning from the best outsmarters in the country.”

Mzoxolo Mdiza added:

“The fools appointing their puppet is an achievement.”

Lebo Chris Sekabate stated:

“Your time is up, ANC. You are feeling pressure, that's why.”

HB Coetzee asked:

“So, how much did you pay him?”

Mkhululi Ngqeza supported the party:

“ANC made my day. I was very happy I saw the disappointment from Malema and Maimane.”

Kelvin September agreed:

“We ANC voters are very pleased with the nomination.”

Benedict Malobola said:

“But RISE is an ANC project, what is my guy talking about?”

ANC backs Cyril Ramaphosa over Phala Phala decision

In another article, the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) met to discuss the Constitutional Court's recent ruling on Phala Phala.

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not present at the meeting, as he was the subject of the discussions that were taking place.

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions to the NEC's resolution that the party stood behind the president's decision.

Source: Briefly News