Mamelodi Sundowns players and coaches gathered at Stellenbosch Town Hall on 16 July 2026 for a memorial service honouring Jayden Adams

Former coaches Steve Barker and Steve Komphela described the 25-year-old as one of the finest players they had ever worked with

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams delivered a heartfelt tribute to his late teammate at the emotional service

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A memorial service for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams drew an outpouring of grief from teammates, coaches and family at Stellenbosch Town Hall on Thursday, 16 July 2026.

Adams was discovered dead at a residence in Schotschekloof, Cape Town, on Saturday, just days after representing South Africa at the FIFA World Cup. He was 25 years old.

Coaches and teammates remember Adams

Former coaches Steve Barker and Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela both spoke at the service, each describing Adams as among the finest midfielders they had ever coached. Komphela's tribute was notably emotional, reflecting the deep bond he had formed with the player during their time together at the club.

The Sundowns squad and management attended dressed in club tracksuits, joining Adams' family as one of two memorial services held in Stellenbosch that day. Tribute videos of the midfielder's life played inside the hall, drawing soft sobs from those in attendance.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who shared both a club and international dressing room with Adams, addressed his late teammate directly during his tribute.

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"Jayden, for your contribution to South African football, we thank you. We will miss your quality, your passes, your vision and your brotherhood," Williams said.

Watch the video below.

Funeral scheduled for 25 July

Adams' funeral is set to take place on 25 July 2026. The memorial in Stellenbosch forms part of a broader series of commemorations being held to honour the midfielder's life and legacy in South African football.

Adams was reportedly raised by his grandmother, Marianna Adams, whose influence shaped both his character and his football career. Her death during the 2026 FIFA World Cup dealt him a profound personal blow even as he continued to represent South Africa on the international stage.

"My legs were playing, but my heart was in heaven with her," Adams said at the time.

"He's the reason I'm here… Wearing the green and gold meant everything to her," he added, reflecting on what representing his country meant to the woman who raised him.

His death comes just days after returning from the tournament, cutting short what many had anticipated would be a long and celebrated career.

Adams' World Cup appearances came in South Africa's opening match against Mexico, which Bafana Bafana lost 2-0. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder started the game and played from the beginning before being substituted in the second half.

The 25-year-old also featured in the 1-1 draw against Czechia, where he started and played the first half before being replaced. Adams later came on as a substitute in South Africa's 1-0 victory over South Korea, while he was an unused substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Canada.

McKenzie slams misinformation about Jayden's death

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has publicly pushed back against a social media user who he says spread false information about how Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams died, urging people to stop speculating as authorities continue their investigation.

Source: Briefly News