Belgian head coach Hugo Broos has made history by becoming the first coach to lead Bafana Bafana to the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating South Korea in the early hours of Thursday morning.

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South Africa lost their first match in the competition against Mexico last two weeks, and went on to draw against the Czech Republic, but claimed a 1-0 win over South Korea thanks to second half goal from Thapelo Maseko.

Bafana Bafana finished third in Group A with four points while Mexico led the way with nine points from three wins in a row.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News