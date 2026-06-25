Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula, weighed in on Bafana Bafana's World Cup win

South Africa beat South Korea thanks to a single goal by Thapelo Maseko, to set up a clash with Canada in the Round of 32

Social media users were not impressed with Mbalula after the ANC SG praised the South Africa side on social media

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Fikile Mbalula has been criticised online for his post about Bafana Bafana. Image: DjelicS (Getty Images)/ @MbalulaFikile (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Fikile Mbalula is celebrating Bafana Bafana’s FIFA World Cup victory over South Korea, but not everyone is happy with the way he did so.

Mbalula, the Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC), took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the team following their historic victory.

South Africa beat South Korea in their final game of the group stages to secure passage into the next round of the competition. Thapelo Maseko scored the only goal of the game as Bafana Bafana set up a clash with Canada in the Round of 32 on Sunday, 28 June 2026.

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Bafana Bafana beat South Korea in the FIFA World Cup to qualify for the Round of 32. Image: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula spark controversy with social media post

With Bafana making it out of the group stages for the first time in history, Mbalula celebrated the moment on X, but annoyed many with his words. The ANC Secretary General claimed that the boys did it for Africa, adding that they were special.

The post sparked criticism online as many South Africans noted that other African nations were not rooting for Bafana Bafana. Fans of several African countries wanted Bafana Bafana to be embarrassed at the tournament over the current situation in South Africa.

Anti-illegal immigrant demonstrations have been conducted across the country, as undocumented foreign nationals have been given until 30 June 2026 to leave the country. South Africans were even labelled as xenophobic by other African countries, sparking further hatred for the football team.

South Africans criticise Mbalula

With many African countries turning against Bafana Bafana, South Africans were not impressed with the ANC’s SG for saying that the team did it for the continent.

@Sangwenitc22 noted:

“They were saying that they are supporting South Korea, and you include them.”

@mashoto_ exclaimed:

“We did it for South Africa.”

@SRibons agreed:

“Africa ya eng Fikile? Africans made it clear that we are on our own. We did it for South Africa.”

@Natier91 added:

“We did it for ourselves. Africans were praying for our downfall.”

@ShabbaKong said:

“No, the gents secured the victory for South Africa. So maybe it's about time the ANC secured the border for South Africa.”

@Seni_WaMboni added:

“Tsek, we did it for ourselves. Africa has been at pains to show they're not on our side. You are really dumb.”

@TmadTi exclaimed:

“You are out of touch, wena. That’s why you are spending R600 million in one day protecting foreigners. You never listen to anything South Africans say. Just last week, it was the whole of Africa against us. Now you say Africa and not South Africa. Stop it.”

South African Government praises Bafana Bafana

Briefly News also reported that the South African government weighed in on Bafana Bafana's history-making performance.

The government took to social media to congratulate the team after South Africa beat South Korea in their final Group A game.

The SA Government lauded the team's courage, noting that they had made the entire country proud with their display.

Source: Briefly News