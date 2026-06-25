Bafana Bafana players have etched their names into the history books by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages which is happening for the first time in South African football history, thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea in their final Group A encounter.

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On-loan Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Thapelo Maseko proved to be the difference-maker, netting the only goal of the match at Estadio Monterrey in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In the group’s other fixture, Mexico secured a convincing 3-0 win over the Czech Republic, allowing the tournament co-hosts to finish at the summit of Group A with a perfect nine-point haul. South Africa claimed second place with four points.

Bafana Bafana Round of 32's opponents

Bafana Bafana will now shift their focus to a Round of 32 showdown against Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday. Meanwhile, South Korea remain on three points and must wait to see whether their tally is enough to earn a place among the competition’s eight best third-placed sides.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News