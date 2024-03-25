Tracy Brown Bering: The tragic story of Jodi Arias’ former cellmate

Jodi Arias made headlines in 2008 after she was convicted of the gruesome murder of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander. Her obsessive personality and the circumstances of the crime made her one of America’s most infamous killers. While in prison, Jodi met Tracy Brown Bering and developed a close friendship. This article highlights fascinating details about Jodi Arias’ former cellmate.

Tracy Brown Bering (L) and her former cellmate, Jodi Arias (R). Photo: @editorialge on Twitter, @babyfirefly69 on Instagram (modified by author)

Tracy Brown Bering and Jodi Arias’ relationship is documented in Lifetime’s true-crime docuseries Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets.

It mirrors how Arias manipulated Brown to the point that she even tattooed her body six times. So, where is Tracy now and how did the pair’s friendship impact her life?

Tracy Brown Bering’s profile summary

Full name Tracy Brown Bering Nickname Tracy Gender Female Date of birth 6 June 1974 (Rumoured) Date of death 4 December 2022 Age at death 48 years old Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Arizona, USA Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Gay Marital status Married Spouse Donavan Bering Mother Yolanda Ducharme Famous for Being Jodi Arias’ former cellmate

Who was Tracy Brown Bering?

Tracy (aged 48 at the time of death) was allegedly born on 6 June 1974 in Arizona, USA. She was the oldest daughter of Yolanda Ducharme and her husband.

Born in a family that experienced hardships, her pursuit of stability was a recurring topic in her early years and would continue to be so throughout her life.

What happened to Tracy Brown Bering?

Brown met Jodi a month after being booked into Estrella Jail, a women’s prison facility in Phoenix, Arizona. She was incarcerated on charges of kidnapping in the summer of 2008.

Jodi Arias, Tracy Brown Bering's former cellmate, smiling for the camera. Photo: @babyfirefly69 on Instagram (modified by author)

The duo shared a cell for over five months, and throughout that time, they bonded in a way Tracy initially believed to be a true friendship.

Later, Brown discovered Arias’ true colours and learnt more about the sinister sides of their friendship. In a 2020 documentary, Tracy narrates how Jodi convinced her to tattoo her name on her body.

I agreed to let Jodi put her name on my leg because I was convinced she was going to kill herself. I wanted something to remember this friend that I had gotten so close to in such a short time.

In addition, she disclosed how they would wrap a rubber band around a pencil to start the tattooing procedure. They would then sharpen a staple from their court papers until it would penetrate the skin.

For the ink, the pair would finely ground lead inside a paper. When it became a fine powder, they would put it into a toothpaste cap and add some mascara for colour.

Jodi would then add shampoo and rub some baby powder onto Brown’s skin to outline the body art. Tracy had a bird, pinnacle, moon, Celtic symbol and Donovan’s name tattoos.

Was Tracy Brown Bering married?

Brown was married to Donovan Bering, Jodi’s cellmate, for about six months before she was released. Donovan had been jailed on suspicion of being an accessory to arson.

Jodi Arias in her car (L). The convicted killer posing for the camera (R). Photo: @babyfirefly69 on Instagram (modified by author)

While in jail, she met Tracy, and they fell in love, eventually tying the knot in 2018. After Tracy’s wife was released from prison, she became a supporter and spokesperson for Arias, telling ABC News that she had a heart of gold.

Never have I seen her raise her voice, yell, or do anything. So when I sit in court, it blows me away because I am sitting there knowing the person I know, seeing her talking to her and seeing how much compassion she has.

However, after talking to Jodi's mother, Donavan discovered what kind of a person Jodi is. She narrated how Arias flirted to get her way in prison.

She used her sexuality to get things from other inmates. She flirted with the guards.

Jodi would also sing every night, thanks to her beautiful voice. She has often been referred to as a convicted songbird.

Tracy Brown Bering’s depression

Brown struggled with severe depression due to her wife’s battle with cancer and also because of the hate she got from Jodi’s fans after she exposed how the convicted slayer manipulated her.

Even though Tracy attended counselling and took medication, ghosts from her past and burdens from her current situation never let her sleep at night. She often shared her struggles with the condition, hoping her experience would help others in the same predicament.

Is Tracy Brown Bering still alive?

Tracy died on 4 December 2022. In a heartbreaking Facebook post, her mother, Yolanda, revealed that sadness had snatched her daughter away.

Tracy Brown Bering before she was convicted on murder charges. Photo: @babyfirefly69 on Instagram (modified by author)

However, Tracy Brown Bering’s cause of death remains a mystery, sparking various theories and opinions among both her acquaintances and strangers.

Jodi Arias’ prison friend, Tracy Brown Bering, described her as a manipulative sociopath. The duo’s encounter is documented in the films Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret and Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias. Sadly, Tracy died in 2022 after struggling with depression for a long time.

