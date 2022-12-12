Ian Pannell is an experienced journalist and reporter who works as a senior foreign correspondent for ABC News. As one of the most seasoned journalists in the country, he was employed by the British Broadcasting Corporation before joining ABC News (BBC).

Ian Pannell is a UK-born journalist and reporter. Photo: @ABCNewsPR

Source: Twitter

He has spent three decades covering breaking news on the front lines of the most hazardous environments, risking his life to tell other people's stories. He has visited risky locations, such as Gaza, Afghanistan, and most recently Ukraine.

Ian Pannell's profiles and bio

Full name Ian Pannell Gender Male Date of birth 5th of October 1966 Place of birth United Kingdom Age 56 As of 2022 Zodiac sign Libra Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 9 inches Hair colour Dark grey Eye colour Hazel Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Lou Pannell Children Jack, Alfie, and Charlie Occupation Reporter Net worth $17 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

How old is Ian Pannell?

He was born on the 5th of October 1966. As of 2022, Ian Pannell's age is 56 years. His star sign is Libra.

Where is Ian Pannell from?

He was born in the United Kingdom. He grew up in Leeds, Yorkshire. Details of Ian Pannell's family, parents, siblings, school and upbringing are yet to be revealed.

Career

The British-born journalist started his career with the British Broadcasting Corporation. According to his LinkedIn, he was a reporter at BBC Radio covering UK and foreign news from 1991 to 2002. He then travelled to the violently divided nation of Afghanistan, reporting on the battle against the Taliban and the struggle for democratic change. He was there from 2008 to 2011.

The reporter in New York, Ukraine. Photo: @pannell.ian

Source: Instagram

As soon as he arrived, there was a sudden surge of foreign reporters when the American troops drove the Taliban out of the area. During his seven years in the oasis in the desert, he promoted the establishment of a democratic government while continuing to report on the ongoing developments from the ground up.

Following that, his travels led him to Syria, where he spent the following three years taking advantage of the extremely perilous shelters there.

Later, he flew to Egypt to report on the Arab Spring uprising and the battle in Libya. Thanks to his daring demonstrations, he became one of the few correspondents to cross the Yemeni border and one of the occasional on-site news channels with irregular access to the front lines.

Nepal experienced a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in 2015 that left over 9,000 people dead and 100,000 people in danger. After hearing the news, he and his cameraman promptly packed their bags and departed for the country in South Asia.

He also traveled across the ocean to look into the pandemic, Chicago's high kid crime rate, and the drug wars wreaking havoc in Colombia.

Who is the chief foreign correspondent for ABC News?

In June 2017, Ian moved to ABC News to work as the senior foreign correspondent. So, what happened to Ian Pannell on ABC News? It was announced that he was promoted to become the chief foreign correspondent.

Is James Longman still with ABC News?

Since 2017, James Longman has worked as a foreign correspondent for ABC News. His job, which he does from his base in London, has taken him to more than 45 different nations thus far. He has covered some of the most significant world events in recent memory.

Ian Pannell's TV shows

Some of the TV series he has participated in include:

Good Morning America

Two men At War

20/20

Panorama

The World

Ian Pannell's nominations

Due to his exceptional work, Pannell has been nominated severally for awards. The nominations include:

News & Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form(2013, 2014, 2016)

News & Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast (2016)

News & Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast (2017)

Is Ian Pannell married?

The reporter with his family. Photo: @pannell.ian

Source: Instagram

The ABC reporter has maintained his marriage life from the limelight. He is married to his long-time girlfriend Lou Pannell. Details of how they met or got together are yet to be revealed. They have three children, namely Jack Pannell, Alfie Pannell, and Charlie Pannell.

Ian Pannell's haircut

Ian's hair has been a point of interest for his fans. Ian's hair is grey, and he stands at 5 feet and 9 inches.

How much is Ian Pannell's net worth?

Ian has made a fortune from his career in television and radio. As of 2022, he has an estimated net worth of $17 million.

Ian Pannell has had much success in his career as a reporter. His promotion to become a chief foreign correspondent for ABC News is well deserved.

