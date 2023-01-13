How much do you know about Snow Lopes, Lisa Lopes' daughter?

Lisa Lopes was a well-known musician who died in 2002 following a vehicle accident. Snow Lopes, her daughter, who goes by the stage name Star Martin, is also a musician with an urban pop-type type of music. Who is she?

The famous musician is active on Instagram and TikTok. Photo: @Iamstarmartin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although Snow is known as Lisa Lopes' child, the late singer never actually finished the process of adopting the girl. Star Martin, sometimes known as Snow Lopes, is well-known for being the daughter of the late rapper and singer Lisa Lopes. Let's look at the story of Snow Lopes.

Snow Lopes' profile summary and bio

Full name Snow Lopes Nickname Star Martin Birthday September 24, 1993 Age 30 as of 2023 Gender Female Zodiac sign Libra Current residence Georgia USA Godmother Lisa Lopes Marital status Single Education Kim Dawson Conservatory, Dallas Profession Musician, Influencer Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 5 feet 8 inches Instagram @imstarmartin Twitter @iamstarmartin Facebook Star Martin

Who is Lisa lopes' kid

Snow Lopes is the Godchild of a female rapper and a grammy award winner. She is an African-American, but her biological parents are unknown. She was born in 1993 and schooled at Kim Dawson Conservatory, Dallas.

Who raised Snow Lopes?

Lisa met Snow's mother in the early 90s, and the TLC band member initiated plans to adopt Snow in 2001. This was after her biological mum could not do it because of financial hardships, and Snow was eight years old at the time.

Did the Left Eye have a kid?

Lisa had no biological daughter; she was finalizing her adoption process for Snow when she died. In an interview, Snow mentions:

I started watching more of her [videos] and I am so much like her it’s crazy. She was so much into astrology, the universe and spirituals. All that makes me think that everything happens for a reason and she was my godmother for a reason.

Snow was still young when her Godmother, Lisa Lopes, initiated the process of adopting her. Photo: @TLC Army on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Snow Lopes' Instagram account

The American singer goes by the name Iamstarmartin, which has over 3k followers. The musician posts personal photos and reels.

Snow Lopes' net worth

The earnings of the famous musician is unknown. She performs, writes songs, sings, and is active on social media.

How old is Snow Lopes now?

The celebrity daughter is thirty years old as of 2023 and resides in Georgia.

Lisa Lopes Foundation

The Foundation is committed to aiding families in need while educating people and assisting them in implementing a healthier way of Life. Lisa's family initiated this after her death.

TLC

Originally consisting of three members, TLC was an American girl band. It was one of the first R&B and hip-hop bands formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1991. Lisa Lopes (1971–2002) was one of the founding members of this band.

The Left Eye was a name Lisa adopted after a friend consistently used it to refer to her. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Why did TLC break up?

Aside from their financial difficulties, there had been rumours of the ladies' strained relationship. When the 'Left Eye' died in a vehicle accident in 2002, the group suffered a big blow that escalated the problem.

Why was Lisa called Left Eye?

Lisa got this name from her ex-boyfriend. Michael Bivins was the none who mentioned to Lisa that her left eye stood out from her right and that he was attracted to her because of that, and the rapper adopted that name.

What did TLC stand for?

TLC stands for Tionne, Lisa, and Crystal, the initial names of the three girls whose genre of music included pop and hip-hop. When Crystal left the group, another member named Rozonda joined them.

Snow Lopes' height

The daughter of the famous musician is 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Although Lisa passed away in 2002, her ambition to sing did not die. Her mentee Snow Lopes continued to follow in her musical footsteps, and she has a new style of pop music.

READ ALSO: Everything about Luis Miguel's daughter, Michelle Salas

Briefly.co.za also featured a bio of a celebrity child. Michelle Salas is a fashion and high couture model from Mexico who also blogs about cuisine and travel.

The oldest child of Luis Miguel and Stephanie Salas is a fashion designer. She had two famous singer parents. Here is a summary of her fascinating biography.

Source: Briefly News