A young woman went viral on TikTok after modelling a dress she made from Pick 'n Pay shopping bags

The footage showed her confidently strutting in a two-piece outfit before an excited crowd

The video garnered millions of views and impressed netizens, praising the craftsmanship and the model's skills

A woman rocked the runway in a dress she made from Pick n Pay shopping bags. Image: @officialunibell2

Source: TikTok

A young woman went viral on TikTok after she was captured on video modelling a dress made from upcycled materials.

Woman showcases dress made from Pick 'n Pay bags

A TikTok video shared by @officialunibell2 shows the young confidently stepping outside in a beautifully crafted garment made from Pick 'n Pay cardboard paper shopper bags as she models for an excited crowd during a fashion show.

The crowd of youngsters is seen screaming, shouting and cheering the model on as she showcases the two-piece crop top and mini skirt garment for them while rocking black high heels.

"She ateplease tag Pick 'n Pay to see this," the post was captioned.

Pick 'n Pay dress gets raving reviews

The video garnered 2.6 million views on TikTok from impressed netizens. Many viewers commented on the craftsmanship of the paperbag dress, while others praised the young woman's modelling skills.

Mahlako The Rain Queen replied:

To the designer, you’re good; you’re so talented, boo To the model, honey! The world stage is waiting for you ."

Bello joked:

"Khuphuka lapho smart shopper♥♥♥."

bestmakeover responded:

"I like her braveness, yazi mina I would go back ."

MelaninJones reacted:

"The goosebumps I’m having while watching this."

kgomotso said:

"Our next Miss South Africa."

swikemashapha replied:

"Knowing myself I would stumble and fall ."

user1817803815957 commented:

"Pick n Pay you can't pretend like you don't see this This is beautiful ♥️♥️."

Armani@JK replied:

"Not me waiting for Spar and Shoprite."

picknpayasap! said:

"Wow! This is amazing! ."

officialUnibell2 commented:

"Please tag Pick 'n Pay to see this."

Creative lady makes outfits from recycled newspaper and nylon

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young lady has got many people talking after posting videos showing how she sews pretty gowns using old newspapers and nylon bags.

In her first video, the young lady turned old newspapers into a shapely dress. She said the outfit was meant for a client.

In one of the videos, posted by TikTok user, lary_shantel, the sis rocked the gown she made from newspaper after showing netizens how she made the item.

