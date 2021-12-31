If you are a fan of Hallmark Channel movies, then Victor Zinck Jr is a familiar face. The tall and handsome Canadian actor is making waves in the Canadian and American entertainment industries. He has been in several romantic films, including Love on the Sidelines, Love Alaska, and The Sweetest Heart. His well-known role is perhaps Detective Mitch Kennecki in Motive (2013).

Victor Zinck Jr is a Canadian actor.

Source: Instagram

The Canadian actor is not very open when it comes to life away from the camera. But, due to his fame and great looks, it is normal for people to want to know about Victor Zinck Jr’s personal life, especially about his age and if he is married.

Victor Zinck Jr’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Victor Zinck Jr

Victor Zinck Jr Victor Zinck Jr’s birthday: Not known

Not known Age: Not known

Not known Place of birth: Kingston, Ontario, Canada

Kingston, Ontario, Canada Current residence: Vancouver

Vancouver Victor Zinck Jr’s nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour: Grey

Grey Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Not known

Not known Wife: Not known

Not known Siblings: Three sisters

Three sisters Education: Calvin Park School in Kingston, Canada

Calvin Park School in Kingston, Canada Profession: Actor

Actor Instagram: @victorzinckjr

@victorzinckjr Twitter: @viczinck

@viczinck Facebook: @victorcinckjr

@victorcinckjr Net worth: Approximately $1.1 million

How old is Victor Zinck Jr?

The actor hails from Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

Source: Instagram

The Hallmark movies actor has not revealed when he was born apart from being a native of Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Victor Zinck Jr’s age is therefore not known. He once said in an interview that he has three older sisters but has never exposed their identity. His family is proud of what he does, especially his mother.

Education

The Canadian actor attended Calvin Park School in Kingston, as seen from his IMBD profile. After high school, he did scene studies and workshops and received private coaching to help with his acting career. He did not go to college or pursue any full-time courses.

Is Victor Zinck Jr married?

The actor is good-looking, and many ladies would want to know if anyone is holding the Victor Zinck Jr’s wife title. Unfortunately, that cannot be established. He has not talked publicly about his sexual orientation and marital status.

Acting career

The Canadian actor has starred in several romantic Hallmark films.

Source: Instagram

As a child, the star wanted to become a firefighter or to pursue a career in computers. However, his preferences changed when he finished high school and decided to venture into acting. The actor’s debut role was Travis in a 2009 film called Zombie Punch. He continues to establish his name in Hallmark Channel romance and thriller films.

Popular Victor Zinck Jr’s Hallmark movies include:

Christmas in the Wild s (2021) as Buck

s (2021) as Buck Romance in the Wilds (2021) as Buck Thompson

(2021) as Buck Thompson Love Alaska (2019) as Finn

(2019) as Finn The Sweetest Heart (2018) as Alex

(2018) as Alex Frozen in Love (2018) as Chuck Foreman

(2018) as Chuck Foreman The Christmas Cottage (2017) as Roger Whistler

(2017) as Roger Whistler Love on the Sideline (2016) as Ron Lucas

Other Victor Zinck Jr TV shows and movies include:

Day of the Dead (2021) as Shawn

(2021) as Shawn Lifetime’s Spotlight on Christmas (2020) as Casey Rawlins

(2020) as Casey Rawlins Cold Pursuit (2019) as Drunken Ski Dude

(2019) as Drunken Ski Dude Breakthrough (2019) as Joe Morrow

(2019) as Joe Morrow Drink Slay Love (2017) as King

(2017) as King Timeless (2016) as Dave Baumgardner

(2016) as Dave Baumgardner Supergirl (2015) as Philip Karnowsky

(2015) as Philip Karnowsky The 100 (2014) as Dax

(2014) as Dax Motive (2013) as Detective Mitch Kennecki

(2013) as Detective Mitch Kennecki Grave Encounters 2 (2012) as Doctor at Party

(2012) as Doctor at Party Crowsnest (2012) as Justin Holloway

(2012) as Justin Holloway Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (2011) as Kyle McCary

(2011) as Kyle McCary On Strike for Christmas (2010) as Jeremy Robertson

(2010) as Jeremy Robertson Smallville as the assistant of Tess Mercer

as the assistant of Tess Mercer Zombie Punch (2009) as Travis

Victor Zinck Jr’s net worth

The Kingston native has starred in several films and TV shows that have contributed to the growth of his net worth over the years. As of 2022, the actor has an estimated worth of $1.1 million.

The actor likes to keep his personal life private.

Source: Instagram

How tall is Victor Zinck Jr?

The Canadian actor is tall and handsome and has a well-built physique. However, information about Victor Zinck Jr’s height and weight are not available.

Who is Victor Zinck Jr?

Victor Zinck Jr is a renowned Canadian actor. He mostly stars in Hallmark Channel movies, including Love on the Sidelines, Love Alaska, Christmas in the Wild, and The Sweetest Heart. His most popular lead role is Detective Mitch Kennecki in Motive.

Despite being a famed actor in Hollywood and Canada, Victor Zinck Jr is secretive about other aspects of his life. He posts nothing about his private life on social accounts, and a Victor Zinck Jr Wikipedia page is yet to be listed.

