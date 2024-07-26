Lira recently opened up about her struggles with her health since surviving a stroke in 2022

The singer said although she's making progress, it's slow and asked her fans to be patient with her

Lira is set to take the stage at the Magic Music Sessions, and fans are looking forward to seeing their fave live

Lira asked that her fans be patient with her as she continues her recovery journey. Images: miss_lira

Source: Instagram

Lira opened up about the struggles she's faced professionally since her unfortunate stroke, saying despite the little progress she had made, she needs her supporters to bear with her.

Lira gets real about her challenges

Just over two years since Lira suffered a stroke while touring Germany in 2022, the singer has been to get back to doing what she does best - sing.

Learning how to speak and sing again has been a long and challenging journey for Lira, but she told TimesLIVE that she is proud of the progress she has made to be able to sing and perform again:

"I can sing songs I never used to, and I can’t wait to show my audience how much progress I have made.

"Even though I have made huge progress, it is slow. I ask that my fans respect the process because I’m doing my best, and it takes time."

Mzansi reacts to Lira's upcoming performance

Since returning to the stage, fans have been eager to see Lira dazzle in her performances, and they believe that her upcoming Magic Music Sessions show is not one to miss:

deeskhosana said:

"Looking forward to this one, getting tickets just for you!"

raylenewathen was excited:

"Aaaw, this is the best, Miss Lira!"

gertrudekhosa was ready:

"We are at the front row, my favourite!"

jamie_savingthewild wrote:

"I’m going to try to get to Pretoria for this."

bbsinger cheered Lira on:

"Go, Lira, go! This is your world!"

raylenewathen posted:

"Cape Town misses you, Cape Town needs you, I miss you!"

Lira shares health update

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Lira's message speaking about the progress she has made since her stroke.

The singer received cheers from fans who were proud of how far she had come and the work she had done to regain her strength.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News