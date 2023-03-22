Its been a year since singer Lira suffered from a stroke while she was in Germany and she is now opening up about it

The star took to her page to share a lengthy post detailing what she was doing when she had the stroke and how she felt afterwards

Lira has been recovering and has also shared updates about her recovery with her followers

Lira is grateful to have overcome a stroke and is finally giving more details about what happened on the fateful day.

Lira has opened up about what happened the night she suffered the stroke. Image: @miss_lira

The star had her fans worried sick when she first announced that she had suffered a minor stroke while in Germany. Many raised concerns when she revealed that the stroke had affected her speech.

Lira reveals what happened the night she suffered from a stroke

According to ZAlebs, the award-winning singer took to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post detailing what went down the night she had the stroke.

Lira said she went through the ordeal alone because she had arrived in Germany earlier than her band. Part of the emotional post read:

"Today marks a year since I had a stroke. At about 4:15pm I had a stroke, the sensation lasted about 15 minutes. I had no idea what was happening , so I kept walking and nobody could see that I had a stroke because I was walking normally. I walked into a restaurant but I couldn’t talk - I moved my mouth but words couldn’t come out. When I realised this, I just broke down.

"The paramedics couldn’t speak English and it’s only when I got to hospital that I found out that I had a stroke. Wow !!! I was shocked . I cried the whole day - and in the morning I accepted my situation."

