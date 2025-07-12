A former Kaizer Chiefs coach has advised the Soweto giants against relying solely on signing free agents every transfer windows.

“Stop starting from scratch every season,” Khan told iDiski Times.

“You need a clear blueprint. Build from within and ensure the technical, administrative, and management teams are working in sync.

“In the past, you could identify a Chiefs player instantly. That identity is missing now. It’s not just about winning a trophy, it’s about long-term, sustained excellence.”

While Khan acknowledged the efforts being made and the use of modern scouting technology, he emphasized that things could still be done more effectively.

“You can’t just sign players because they’re free or show promise,” he added.

“There must be real due diligence, not just watching highlight reels, but deeply understanding a player’s history, character, and how they handle pressure.”

