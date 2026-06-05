Former Kaizer Chiefs winger and football pundit Junior Khanye has cast doubt on the club’s reported move to appoint Fernando Da Cruz as their next head coach.

Insiders at Naturena suggest that Da Cruz has already agreed on terms to take over the role. The 53-year-old coach is best known for his spell in Morocco, where he played a key role in AS FAR Rabat’s 2022/23 Botola Pro League triumph, working as both technical director and head coach.

He was originally expected to serve as Nasreddine Nabi’s assistant ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, but he left during pre-season to join the Moroccan Football Federation instead.

Khanye raises concerns over Chiefs’ direction

Speaking to KickOff, Khanye criticised the club’s thinking, questioning the logic behind targeting Da Cruz. He argued that Chiefs appear to be repeating past errors linked to Nabi’s appointment.

He further asked what meaningful transformation Da Cruz would bring, insisting the club needs a manager who can demand investment, overhaul the youth structure, and collaborate closely with development leadership.

Khanye stressed that Kaizer Chiefs require a coach with the ability to attract top talent, understand the South African football landscape, and re-establish the club’s identity. In his view, performance and long-term structural development should be the main measures of success.

Khanye backs Mosimane as the right fit

Khanye believes there is a clear ideal candidate for the job: Pitso Mosimane. He referenced Mosimane’s achievements at Mamelodi Sundowns as evidence of his suitability, pointing to the strong system he built there, one that continues to deliver domestic league titles and continental success.

He added that a club of Chiefs’ size cannot accept mid-table finishes, stressing the need to compete consistently with rivals such as Orlando Pirates and Sundowns. He also highlighted the importance of long-term planning, especially with CAF Confederation Cup commitments approaching, insisting there should be no hesitation in appointing Mosimane.

Amakhosi are expected to confirm their new head coach appointment in the coming days.

Source: Briefly News