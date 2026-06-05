Durban City FC have reportedly submitted an offer to former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef as they edge closer to naming a new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, according to FARPost.

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The recently crowned 2026 Nedbank Cup winners are actively seeking a permanent replacement for Simo Dladla, who led the side on an interim basis and oversaw a highly successful spell that included cup triumph and a strong Betway Premiership finish.

Insiders suggest Ben Youssef has become the frontrunner for the job, with initial discussions already taking place between the Tunisian coach and Durban City’s hierarchy before a formal proposal was put forward.

The former AS FAR Rabat assistant is currently weighing up the opportunity. If he accepts, it would represent his first role as a standalone head coach after spending the last two seasons in assistant and co-coaching capacities within South African football.

Ben Youssef initially joined Kaizer Chiefs as part of Nasreddine Nabi’s technical team before later sharing co-coaching duties with Cédric Kaze. The duo played a key role in helping Amakhosi secure a third-place league finish, which earned them qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup as well as the MTN8.

Durban City push for continuity after coaching turnover

The pursuit comes as Durban City aim to stabilise their technical setup following a turbulent period of managerial changes. The KwaZulu-Natal club began the previous season under Gavin Hunt before turning to Sinethemba Badela, whose stint lasted just three matches. Simo Dladla then stepped in and ultimately delivered a memorable Nedbank Cup victory alongside a top-eight league finish in the club’s return season to the top flight.

Club leadership is now believed to be targeting a long-term appointment capable of consolidating those gains and establishing Durban City as a consistent Premiership force.

Why Ben Youssef appeals to Durban City

A major advantage for Ben Youssef is his CAF A Licence qualification, which permits him to officially occupy the head coach role on matchdays in CAF and domestic competitions.

By contrast, Dladla’s lack of the required certification meant he could not formally fulfil that capacity on the touchline despite leading the team’s technical direction.

Ben Youssef’s prior exposure to South African football, coupled with his experience at a high-profile club like Kaizer Chiefs, is understood to have strengthened his profile for the role.

Durban City are expected to finalise their coaching appointment before pre-season begins, as they prepare for a demanding 2026/27 season that includes continental competition, Nedbank Cup title defence, and another push for a strong league performance.

Source: Briefly News