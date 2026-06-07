Kaizer Chiefs have been handed a transfer opportunity after a former Mamelodi Sundowns star becomes a free agent

The former Premier Soccer League player has been released by his current club in Europe, and he's looking for a new home

The Glamour Boys are currently in the transfer market looking for top players to add to their squad ahead of next season

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Kaizer Chiefs could find themselves in the mix for the signature of Lucas Ribeiro after the ex-⁠Mamelodi Sundowns star became available on a free transfer.

The Brazilian forward has been released by Spanish second-tier outfit Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa after an underwhelming campaign that failed to match the performances which earned him the 2024/25 PSL Player of the Year award.

Ribeiro managed six goals and two assists during his spell in Spain, but his contributions were unable to prevent the club's struggles, leading to his departure when his contract expired.

Cultural Leonesa part ways with Ribeiro

Ribeiro is one of several players leaving Cultural Leonesa following the club's drop to the third division of Spanish football.

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The 27-year-old arrived ahead of the 2025/26 season on a short-term agreement, and with that deal now reaching its conclusion, he enters the market as one of the more notable free agents available this transfer window.

In a statement released by the club, Cultural Leonesa thanked the departing players for their efforts and commitment throughout their time in León.

"Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa would like to thank the players whose time at the club has come to an end for their professionalism, dedication and contribution during their stay in León," the statement read.

"We also wish them the very best in their future sporting and personal journeys."

His exit brings an end to a disappointing European chapter as he looks to revive a career that saw him emerge as one of Africa's standout performers just 12 months ago.

Kaizer Chiefs monitoring Ribeiro's situation

Attention has already turned to where Ribeiro could land next, with a reunion with a familiar coach emerging as a strong possibility.

The attacker has been heavily linked with a move to Libyan club Al-Ittihad, where he could link up again with former mentor Rhulani Mokwena. The North African side is reportedly leading the race for his services.

It was under Mokwena's guidance that Ribeiro enjoyed the most successful spell of his career, developing into one of the Premier Soccer League's most influential and feared attacking players.

While Kaizer Chiefs have not publicly expressed interest in the Brazilian, the Soweto giants are believed to be keeping a close eye on developments should the South American decide to make a return to the Betway Premiership.

Chiefs to battle Pirates for ex-Sundowns midfielder

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs have joined the queue of top Premier Soccer League clubs interested in signing a South African midfielder in the summer

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder featured in over 20 matches in the Betway Premiership this season and has been rated as one of the best players for his club.

Source: Briefly News