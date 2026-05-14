Kaizer Chiefs are known to always want to improve their squad at every transfer window and are reportedly set to battle Orlando Pirates for the signature of one of the Betway Premiership’s standout performers this season.

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The Glamour Boys would be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup once again next season after their disappointing outing at the competition this campaign, in which they were knocked out in the group stage.

The Soweto giants need to add more quality players to their ranks, as they did last summer when they signed Flavio da Silva on a free transfer, former Orlando Pirates stars Siphelele Ndlovu from SuperSport United, and Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako when their contracts ended with the Sea Robbers.

Kaizer Chiefs linked with Ayabulela Maxwele

According to renowned South African journalist Sinethemba Makonco, Kaizer Chiefs are interested in signing Ayabulela Maxwele from Premier Soccer League rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows in the summer. The 25-year-old is also a transfer target for Orlando Pirates, who are hoping to add more quality to their squad as they compete in the CAF Champions League next season.

“With the June transfer window drawing closer, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are both keeping a close eye on Ayabulela Maxwele following his strong performances for Golden Arrows this season,” Makonco stated.

Maxwele was one of the best players for Golden Arrows this season, and they are currently eighth on the Betway Premiership table after recording 10 victories from 28 matches. The South African midfielder has featured in 23 league fixtures this season under the management of Manqoba Mngqithi, who is also one of the coaches linked with Kaizer Chiefs.

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Abafana Bes’thende signed Maxwele on a free transfer after leaving Royal AM following the club’s expulsion from the Premier Soccer League in 2025.

Who is Ayabulela Maxwele?

Maxwele was born in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on 28 June 2000. He is popularly known as "Aya" and he began his football development in the youth structures of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Over the years, he has also represented Maritzburg United, later renamed Durban City, as well as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Royal AM.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has built a reputation for his unusual playing style, blending the qualities of a central midfielder with those of an inverted winger. His game is built around relentless energy, aggressive pressing, and a willingness to contest every duel. When in possession, Maxwele is known for his direct running and ability to burst past defenders with pace.

In addition to his 23 league appearances, he also featured in six domestic cup matches across the Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup competitions, contributing three goals and one assist.

Motaung Jr speaks on McCarthy, Mosimane's links

Briefly News also reported that sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr opened up on the rumours linking Benni McCarthy and Pitso Mosimane to Kaizer Chiefs.

The two South African tacticians are part of the few coaches who have been tipped to take over the coaching role at Naturena.

Source: Briefly News